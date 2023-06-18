TIMES TO FOLLOW

2023 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 19 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)



* Rookie

Fastest practice time:

Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 20.271s (FP2)

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 19.765s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.228s (2019)

Marco Bezzecchi leads sprint winner Jorge Martin in warm-up for the 2023 German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

Marc Marquez suffered his fifth fall of the weekend, this time a painful highside at Turn 7, from which he was slow to walk away and then sat on the service road before eventually giving a thumbs up.

Germany was the nadir of Francesco Bagnaia's 2022 world championship season, slipping 91 points from Fabio Quartararo after an early fall before fighting back to take the title in the second half of the year. Bagnaia returns with a 21-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi.



Sachsenring is Marc Marquez’s most successful circuit, with eleven wins at the German Grand Prix, including eight in the MotoGP class. Absent last season due to arm surgery, when Quartararo took victory, Marquez hasn’t been beaten at the tight and twisty anti-clockwise circuit since 2009 in 125cc.



Marquez is riding alone at Repsol Honda with team-mate Joan Mir sidelined by a hand injury at Mugello last weekend. LCR Honda's Alex Rins is also absent after fracturing his right tibia and fibula in Italy. The COTA winner won't be fit to return until after the summer break. Rins' team-mate Takaaki Nakagami has been handed a Kalex chassis for the first time this weekend.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro has abandoned a planned return in Germany and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger, meaning a home rider will be taking part in the premier class. Espargaro is also thought unlikely to be fit for next weekend's Assen round.



Older brother Aleix, diagnosed with two broken bones in his right heel after struggling with bicycle injuries throughout the Mugello weekend, limped away from a crash at turn one after just ten minutes.