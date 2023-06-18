Marquez fell on Friday at the German MotoGP, wiping out Zarco on the way in a violent collision.

Fortunately Zarco was able to regain his feet - by which time, Marquez had already run towards his second bike to continue riding.

“Johann is fine, just a little pain in his back,” Pramac Racing boss Borsoi said to Sky.

“These are things that can happen, but from a champion like Marc I would have expected a check-up to see how a colleague is after an accident, rather than immediately running to the pits to get the bike.

“This saddened me a lot, he did not even come to apologise to the pits.”

Marquez and Zarco were caught on camera in a somewhat awkward exchange in the paddock afterwards.

The Repsol Honda rider called the incident “lucky” as they frostily shook hands.

But then Marquez insisted Zarco was the only one who might have avoided the incident.

The Pramac rider called Marquez’s comment “ridiculous”.

The weekend got worse for Marquez when a P7 start in the sprint race at the Sachsenring, one of his favourite tracks, yielded just a P11 finish.

Zarco saw his teammate Jorge Martin win the sprint.