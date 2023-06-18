Dani Pedrosa to make MotoGP wild-card at Misano

Pedrosa, 37, thrilled the home fans with a wild-card at Jerez earlier this season - where he led opening practice, qualified sixth and claimed fighting sixth (Sprint) and seventh (Grand Prix) places in the races.

The KTM test rider will now make his third MotoGP entry since retiring at the end of 2018 during the San Marino round, where he will again join Jack Miller and Brad Binder on a factory Red Bull RC16, at a circuit where he celebrated four podiums, including two wins during his full-time MotoGP career at Honda.

Like Jerez, the Misano event is followed by an Official MotoGP test.