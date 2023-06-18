German MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

18 Jun 2023
Luca Marini, MotoGP sprint race, German MotoGP, 17 June

Here is the starting grid for today's German MotoGP...

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Luca Marini
  3. Jack Miller
  4. Johann Zarco
  5. Marco Bezzecchi
  6. Jorge Martin
  7. Marc Marquez
  8. Alex Marquez
  9. Brad Binder
  10. Aleix Espargaro
  11. Enea Bastianini
  12. Fabio Quartararo
  13. Maverick Vinales
  14. Fabio di Giannantonio
  15. Augusto Fernandez
  16. Miguel Oliveira
  17. Franco Morbidelli
  18. Takaaki Nakagami
  19. Raul Fernandez
  20. Jonas Folger

Francesco Bagnaia will again start from pole position after securing it in Saturday's qualifying.

Jorge Martin romped from sixth to victory in the sprint race so will be one to watch today, as well.

Notably, Marc Marquez started from seventh but could only manage a P11 on Saturday in what was a dreadful day for him.

Fabio Quartararo, likewise, finished P13.