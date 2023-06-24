2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
24 Jun 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Dutch MotoGP, 23 June

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'31.472s6/9311k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.061s6/8311k
3Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.158s6/6313k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.199s6/8305k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.232s6/8309k
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.340s6/8306k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.365s6/8311k
8Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.409s6/8310k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.426s6/8307k
10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.698s4/6307k
11Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.702s7/8307k
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.243s3/8308k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)1'32.185s6/8305k
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'32.497s3/8302k
15Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'32.53s2/6305k
16Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'32.671s5/7309k
17Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'32.672s2/5305k
18Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)1'32.844s2/8311k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)1'33.008s5/7311k
20Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)1'33.04s7/7307k
21Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*1'33.082s2/8306k
22Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'33.088s7/8304k
23Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)1'33.3s3/8304k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 32.063s (P2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.504s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi continues his 2023 Assen dominance by taking pole position with a new lap record during qualifying for the 2023 Dutch MotoGP.

The VR46 rider, who took his first MotoGP podium at the circuit one year ago, edged out Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia by 0.061s with team-mate Luca Marini holding on to the front row despite a late fall.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo enjoyed his best qualifying of the season in fourth and will be joined on the second row by KTM's Brad Binder and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Double Sachsenring winner Jorge Martin slid off at Turn 5 on his first flying lap, forcing the Spaniard to run back to the Pramac Ducati pits. He eventually salvaged tenth.

Jack Miller didn't improve on his opening run and was left twelfth and last in Qualifying 2.

Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira graduated through Qualifying 1, where Marc Marquez's attempt to hitch a tow behind Enea Bastianini backfired disastrously.

After the Italian backed off and ran wide, Marquez hit the rear of the Ducati rider and fell while they were both looking behind at oncoming riders.

2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Qualifying (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)
2Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)
4Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
5Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
6Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
7Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)
9Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
10Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)
11Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
12Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
13Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)

Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira lead Qualifying 1 for the Dutch MotoGP and progress to the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout, where they will now face the ten fastest riders from Friday.

But the big talking point was once again Marc Marquez, who tried to hitch a tow behind Enea Bastianini on his final run - but this time paid the price.

Marquez hit the back of the Italian and fell after both riders had slowed down, run wide and began looking behind...

 

 

*Rookie

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez is back on track at Assen.

Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.

LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.

Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.

Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.
 