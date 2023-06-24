2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Free Practice 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1'32.405s
|12/16
|313k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.212s
|5/14
|304k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.273s
|11/13
|311k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.403s
|13/14
|304k
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.510s
|9/12
|306k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.542s
|12/15
|310k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.572s
|7/15
|308k
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.589s
|6/16
|308k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.639s
|11/15
|309k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.660s
|8/14
|313k
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.668s
|11/15
|307k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.821s
|18/18
|308k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.833s
|8/13
|306k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.846s
|11/16
|312k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.953s
|4/14
|310k
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.965s
|4/14
|305k
|17
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.999s
|4/14
|308k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.277s
|9/15
|304k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|+1.321s
|14/14
|309k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.423s
|4/13
|308k
|21
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.625s
|13/14
|304k
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.689s
|8/16
|303k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.772s
|5/11
|304k
* Rookie
Fastest Friday time:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 32.063s (P2)
Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.504s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)
Marco Bezzecchi leads Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia in Saturday practice for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
Marc Marquez, fighting pain from a rib fracture last weekend in Germany, spent some time following the Gresini Ducati of younger brother Alex on his way to 16th this morning.
Qualifying 1, which includes Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez, will now get underway.
After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez is back on track at Assen.
Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.
LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.
Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.
Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.