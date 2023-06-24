2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Free Practice 3 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'32.405s 12/16 313k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.212s 5/14 304k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.273s 11/13 311k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.403s 13/14 304k 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.510s 9/12 306k 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.542s 12/15 310k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.572s 7/15 308k 8 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.589s 6/16 308k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.639s 11/15 309k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.660s 8/14 313k 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.668s 11/15 307k 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.821s 18/18 308k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.833s 8/13 306k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.846s 11/16 312k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.953s 4/14 310k 16 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.965s 4/14 305k 17 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.999s 4/14 308k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.277s 9/15 304k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +1.321s 14/14 309k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.423s 4/13 308k 21 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.625s 13/14 304k 22 Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.689s 8/16 303k 23 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.772s 5/11 304k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:

Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 32.063s (P2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.504s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi leads Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia in Saturday practice for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

Marc Marquez, fighting pain from a rib fracture last weekend in Germany, spent some time following the Gresini Ducati of younger brother Alex on his way to 16th this morning.

Qualifying 1, which includes Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez, will now get underway.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez is back on track at Assen.



Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.



LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.



Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.



Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.

