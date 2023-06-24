2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results

24 Jun 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Dutch MotoGP, 24 June

Saturday practice results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen -  Free Practice 3 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'32.405s12/16313k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.212s5/14304k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.273s11/13311k
4Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.403s13/14304k
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.510s9/12306k
6Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.542s12/15310k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.572s7/15308k
8Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.589s6/16308k
9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.639s11/15309k
10Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.660s8/14313k
11Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.668s11/15307k
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.821s18/18308k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.833s8/13306k
14Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.846s11/16312k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.953s4/14310k
16Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.965s4/14305k
17Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.999s4/14308k
18Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.277s9/15304k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)+1.321s14/14309k
20Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.423s4/13308k
21Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.625s13/14304k
22Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.689s8/16303k
23Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.772s5/11304k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 32.063s (P2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.504s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi leads Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia in Saturday practice for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

Marc Marquez, fighting pain from a rib fracture last weekend in Germany, spent some time following the Gresini Ducati of younger brother Alex on his way to 16th this morning.

Qualifying 1, which includes Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez, will now get underway.

After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez is back on track at Assen.

Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.

LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.

Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.

Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.
 