Marquez brothers top 2023 MotoGP falls list after Assen

4 Jul 2023
Marc Marquez crash, Portuguese MotoGP. 24 March

Marc Marquez may have missed three complete weekends, and a further two Sunday races, but his 14 falls by the MotoGP summer break is more than any other rider in 2023.

As the following list of official stats shows, younger brother Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir are next closest with 12 accidents.

But while Alex Marquez has completed all eight events, Mir has missed two complete weekends and was forced to withdraw part-way through another two rounds due to injuries.

KTM rookie Augusto Fernandez follows on 11 falls, with Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia the most frequent RS-GP to hit the ground with 9.

Yamaha team-mates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo have five accidents each, although Quartararo is now just two behind his full 2022 season tally.

The number of falls was always expected to rise this year due to the introduction of Sprint races and, with only 8 of the 12 rounds so far complete, Marco Bezzecchi's 2022 tally of 23 is likely to be exceeded. 

The highest total for a single rider in recent years was 27, for Marc Marquez, in 2017... 

Falls during opening 8 rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season
RiderBikeFalls
Marc Marquez*Honda14
Alex MarquezDucati12
Joan Mir*Honda12
Augusto FernandezKTM11
Jack MillerKTM10
Aleix EspargaroAprilia9
Miguel Oliveira*Aprilia8
Marco BezzecchiDucati7
Fabio Di GiannantonioDucati7
Luca MariniDucati7
Jorge MartinDucati7
Brad BinderKTM6
Raul Fernandez*Aprilia6
Johann ZarcoDucati6
Enea Bastianini*Ducati5
Franco MorbidelliYamaha5
Takaaki NakagamiHonda5
Fabio QuartararoYamaha5
Alex Rins*Honda5
Maverick ViñalesAprilia5
Francesco BagnaiaDucati4
Stefan Bradl **Honda2
Pol Espargaro*KTM2
Jonas Folger**KTM2
Iker Lecuona**Honda1
Danilo Petrucci**Ducati1
Michele Pirro**Ducati1
Lorenzo Savadori**Aprilia1
Dani Pedrosa**KTM0

* Did not complete all 8 race weekends due to injury.

** Wild-card and/or replacement rider.

Falls per manufacturer
BrandTotal falls
Ducati (8 full-time riders)57
Honda (4)39
KTM (4)31
Aprilia (4)29
Yamaha (2)10