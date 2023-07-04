Marquez brothers top 2023 MotoGP falls list after Assen
Marc Marquez may have missed three complete weekends, and a further two Sunday races, but his 14 falls by the MotoGP summer break is more than any other rider in 2023.
As the following list of official stats shows, younger brother Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir are next closest with 12 accidents.
But while Alex Marquez has completed all eight events, Mir has missed two complete weekends and was forced to withdraw part-way through another two rounds due to injuries.
KTM rookie Augusto Fernandez follows on 11 falls, with Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia the most frequent RS-GP to hit the ground with 9.
Yamaha team-mates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo have five accidents each, although Quartararo is now just two behind his full 2022 season tally.
The number of falls was always expected to rise this year due to the introduction of Sprint races and, with only 8 of the 12 rounds so far complete, Marco Bezzecchi's 2022 tally of 23 is likely to be exceeded.
The highest total for a single rider in recent years was 27, for Marc Marquez, in 2017...
|Falls during opening 8 rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season
|Rider
|Bike
|Falls
|Marc Marquez*
|Honda
|14
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|12
|Joan Mir*
|Honda
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|11
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|9
|Miguel Oliveira*
|Aprilia
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|7
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|7
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|7
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|6
|Raul Fernandez*
|Aprilia
|6
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|6
|Enea Bastianini*
|Ducati
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|5
|Alex Rins*
|Honda
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|4
|Stefan Bradl **
|Honda
|2
|Pol Espargaro*
|KTM
|2
|Jonas Folger**
|KTM
|2
|Iker Lecuona**
|Honda
|1
|Danilo Petrucci**
|Ducati
|1
|Michele Pirro**
|Ducati
|1
|Lorenzo Savadori**
|Aprilia
|1
|Dani Pedrosa**
|KTM
|0
* Did not complete all 8 race weekends due to injury.
** Wild-card and/or replacement rider.
|Falls per manufacturer
|Brand
|Total falls
|Ducati (8 full-time riders)
|57
|Honda (4)
|39
|KTM (4)
|31
|Aprilia (4)
|29
|Yamaha (2)
|10