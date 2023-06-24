2023 Assen Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

24 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Dutch MotoGP, 24 June

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Dutch MotoGP Sprint race at Assen, round 8 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)169 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)148(-21)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)138(-31)
4=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)109(-60)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)101(-68)
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)89(-80)
7=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)79(-90)
8=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)64(-105)
9=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)61(-108)
10=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)56(-113)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)53(-116)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)50(-119)
13=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-122)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*36(-133)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)34(-135)
16=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)27(-142)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)26(-143)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)18(-151)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-154)
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-156)
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)7(-162)
22=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-164)
23=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-164)
24=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-164)
25=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)4(-165)
26=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)4(-165)
27=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)2(-167)
28=Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)0(-169)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

