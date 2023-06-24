Dutch MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 169 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 148 (-21) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 138 (-31) 4 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 109 (-60) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 101 (-68) 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 89 (-80) 7 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 79 (-90) 8 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 64 (-105) 9 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 61 (-108) 10 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 56 (-113) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 53 (-116) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 50 (-119) 13 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-122) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 36 (-133) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 34 (-135) 16 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 27 (-142) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 26 (-143) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 18 (-151) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-154) 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-156) 21 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 7 (-162) 22 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-164) 23 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-164) 24 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-164) 25 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 (-165) 26 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 4 (-165) 27 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 2 (-167) 28 = Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 0 (-169)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie