Despite a good launch, Bezzecchi came under immediate pressure as Bagnaia took the lead into turn one.

Bezzecchi tried to ride around the outside of Bagnaia but paid the price as Brad Binder swooped through on the run to turn two.

With Bagnaia beginning to pull clear, Bezzecchi put the hammer down and overtook Binder into turn eight.

The Mooney VR46 Ducati rider closed up immediately on Bagnaia before a mistake at the beginning of lap four gave Bezzecchi the chance to claim the lead.

Bagnaia fought back straight away at turn five, but Bezzecchi was not to be denied as he out-dragged the reigning world champion on the run to turn six.

With his lead up to nearly a second on lap six, Bezzecchi was looking very comfortable as Bagnaia instead came under pressure from Binder.

Further back, Johann Zarco was dropping like a fly as Jack Miller and Alex Marquez made moves on the Pramac rider for P9 and P10.

Zarco, who responded by getting through on Miller for ninth, then dropped down to 13th following a mistake.

Enea Bastianini, Miller and Takaaki Nakagami all made their way through the struggling Frenchman.

Then came a surprising moment as Bezzecchi saw his lead drop from over a second to half a second.

But just when it looked as though Bagnaia was mounting a challenge for victory, Bezzecchi put in a superb lap 11 to answer straight back.

With his lead back over a second, Bezzecchi was unchallenge through to the checkered flag as the battle for P3 heated up.

Quartararo was pushing his Yamaha to the absolute limit which worked to his advantage as Binder was awarded a Long Lap penalty on the final lap due to exceeding track limits.