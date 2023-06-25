2023 Dutch MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|194
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|159
|(-35)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|158
|(-36)
|4
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|114
|(-80)
|5
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|109
|(-85)
|6
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|98
|(-96)
|7
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|79
|(-115)
|8
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|77
|(-117)
|9
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|64
|(-130)
|10
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|63
|(-131)
|11
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|57
|(-137)
|12
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|56
|(-138)
|13
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-147)
|14
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|42
|(-152)
|15
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|34
|(-160)
|16
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|34
|(-160)
|17
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|27
|(-167)
|18
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|18
|(-176)
|19
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-179)
|20
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-181)
|21
|^4
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-185)
|22
|˅1
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|9
|(-185)
|23
|^3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|8
|(-186)
|24
|˅2
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-189)
|25
|˅2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-189)
|26
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-189)
|27
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-189)
|28
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|0
|(-194)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie