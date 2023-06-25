2023 Dutch MotoGP: New World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
25 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Dutch MotoGP, 25 June

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 20.

Dutch MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)194 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)159(-35)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)158(-36)
4^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)114(-80)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)109(-85)
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)98(-96)
7=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)79(-115)
8^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)77(-117)
9˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)64(-130)
10^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)63(-131)
11^1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)57(-137)
12˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)56(-138)
13=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-147)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*42(-152)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)34(-160)
16^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)34(-160)
17˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)27(-167)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)18(-176)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-179)
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-181)
21^4Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-185)
22˅1Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)9(-185)
23^3Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)8(-186)
24˅2Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-189)
25˅2Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-189)
26˅2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-189)
27=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-189)
28=Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)0(-194)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

 