Dutch MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 194 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 159 (-35) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 158 (-36) 4 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 114 (-80) 5 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 109 (-85) 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 98 (-96) 7 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 79 (-115) 8 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 77 (-117) 9 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 64 (-130) 10 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 63 (-131) 11 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 57 (-137) 12 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 56 (-138) 13 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-147) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 42 (-152) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 34 (-160) 16 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 34 (-160) 17 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 27 (-167) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 18 (-176) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-179) 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-181) 21 ^4 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-185) 22 ˅1 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 9 (-185) 23 ^3 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 8 (-186) 24 ˅2 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-189) 25 ˅2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-189) 26 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-189) 27 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-189) 28 = Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 0 (-194)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie