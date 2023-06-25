Francesco Bagnaia - 9.5

(Qualified 2nd, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P2)

Like in Germany seven days ago, Bagnaia had to settle for second as he watched another Ducati rider win the sprint race. The world champion made a great start and looked untroubled in second until the closing stages when he reduced his pace. But with overtaking proving difficult at Assen, Bagnaia held off the likes of Binder and Quartararo. One day later and Bagnaia was back to his absolute best as he dominated the Grand Prix for what was his sixth win of the campaign.

Marco Bezzecchi - 9.5

(Qualified 1st, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P1)

After finishing top in every practice session and taking pole with a new lap record, Bezzecchi made up for an error at the start by dominating the sprint. After attempting to ride around the outside of Bagnaia in turn one, Bezzecchi found himself behind the Italian and Brad Binder. But Bezzecchi wasted little time in finding his way back to the front of the field, and once he did that, he never gave up the lead.

Aleix Espargaro - 8.5

(Qualified 6th, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P4)

After one of his best performances in the sprint, Espargaro was brilliant in the Grand Prix as he overcame aero damage to claim third following a second track limits penalty for Brad Binder. Backing up his P4 in the sprint, the Spaniard’s double top five finish sees him come away with his best points tally of the season thus far.

Brad Binder - 6

(Qualified 5th, finished 4th)

(Sprint race result - P5)

A very strong qualifying performance was carried into the sprint race by Binder as he came across the line in third place. However, the factory KTM rider was relegated to fifth after touching the green on the final lap. It was a mistake that allowed Fabio Quartararo to inherit the podium. Another stunning performance in the Grand Prix was overshadowed by another penalty on the last lap, as he dropped off the podium for the second time this weekend.

Jorge Martin - 7.5

(Qualified 10th, finished 5th)

(Sprint race result - P6)

After six consecutive podiums, including three wins, Martin gave himself too much work to do after qualifying tenth. The Pramac rider made quick progress as he moved up to fifth, but after looking like a potential podium contender in the sprint, Martin lost pace during the closing stages before claiming sixth. Much more competitive in the main race, Martin was close to mixing it with the likes of Binder and Espargaro for the podium as he came home in a comfortable P5.

Alex Marquez - 7.5

(Qualified 9th, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P9)

One of his strongest weekends overall as a Ducati rider, Marquez was mistake-free but also very fast as he secured points finishes in both races.

Luca Marini -

(Qualified 3rd, finished )

(Sprint race result - P10)

Not the only rider to suffer a surprising drop in the sprint race, Marini started well before lacking pace. The Italian dropped out of the points on a day where his teammate once again out-performed him in a big way. Down to eighth, Marini was also given a 0.5 second penalty for cutting the final chicane, however, the Ducati rider insisted that it was due to contact in his battle with Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez. A case of deja vu in Sunday’s longer race, Marini struggled early on as he lost several positions before coming across the line in P7.

Takaaki Nakagami - 6.5

(Qualified 14th, finished 8th)

(Sprint race result - P12)

His best result of the season in the Grand Prix, Nakagami could have done even better had it not been for a Long Lap penalty. The Honda rider was ahead of Marini when he was penalised.

Franco Morbidelli - 5.5

(Qualified 15th, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - P15)

Like the riders behind him, Morbidelli was able to take advantage of several riders crashing out in order to move into the top ten and claim vital points for Yamaha.

Augusto Fernandez - 6

(Qualified 21st, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - P14)

A very solid weekend for the rookie as he claimed another top ten although crashes in front of him played a big part in that.

Raul Fernandez - 4

(Qualified 16th, finished 12th)

(Sprint race result - P18)

Fernandez was last of the full-time riders as he came across the line in P12. The Spaniard was also the slowest Aprilia rider by some margin.

Enea Bastianini - 3.5

(Qualified 18th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P8)

His strongest weekend since returning from injury, Enea Bastianini showed good speed to move up the order in the sprint and score points. However, the Italian crashed out of the Grand Prix following an unforced error at turn five.

Miguel Oliveira - 3

(Qualified 11th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P19)

Following a strong start to the race, Oliveira ran into issues before retiring from the race. It appeared as though the Portuguese rider was struggling with fitness and pulled into pit lane as a result.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 2

(Qualified 13th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

A weekend to forget for the Italian as he failed to score points after a double DNF.

Maverick Vinales - 3.5

(Qualified 7th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P7)

Another disastrous start in the sprint race was made up for by a very solid comeback over the remaining 13 laps. The Spaniard managed to make light work of those battling for the final top ten positions, however, it was another case of what could have been for the Aprilia man. Vinales started the main race in fantastic fashion as he set back-to-back fastest lap, following a very good start. However, a crash on lap three ended his hopes of a podium challenge.

Johann Zarco - 4

(Qualified 8th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P13)

After a solid start to the sprint, Zarco suffered a rapid drop down the order which is the complete opposite of what we’ve seen from him in recent races. Usually stronger as the race goes on, Zarco was instead struggling to hold onto those ahead of him. Looking to make up for his poor sprint race, Zarco saw his weekend end on lap two after being taken out by Fabio Quartararo.

Fabio Quartararo - 4

(Qualified 4th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P3)

After a dismal opening few rounds where he claimed just one podium from seven events, Quartararo secured his second rostrum finish of the year in the sprint, following a late penalty for Brad Binder who exceeded track limits on the final lap. In the Grand Prix, Quartararo made a dreadful start as he went from fourth to P12, before a crash on lap two saw him take out Zarco. Quartararo was ahead of his compatriot as he lost the front-end.

Jack Miller - 2.5

(Qualified 12th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P11)

What was a disappointing sprint given the pace of Binder, Miller was unable to do any better during the Grand Prix after crashing out on lap two. Miller had just been overtaken by Vinales before losing the front-end at turn one.