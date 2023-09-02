2023 Barcelona Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

2 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, Catalunya MotoGP, 2 September

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Catalunya MotoGP Sprint race at Barcelona, round 11 of 20.

Catalunya MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)260 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)194(-66)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)185(-75)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)166(-94)
5^2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)129(-131)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)128(-132)
7˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)120(-140)
8=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)96(-164)
9^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)93(-167)
10˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)92(-168)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)73(-187)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)65(-195)
13=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*51(-209)
14=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-213)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)44(-216)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)37(-223)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)34(-226)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-235)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)19(-241)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)14(-246)
21=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-247)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-251)
23=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)9(-251)
24=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)8(-252)
25=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-255)
26=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-255)
27=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-255)
28=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-255)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

