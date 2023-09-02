Catalunya MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 260 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 194 (-66) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 185 (-75) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 166 (-94) 5 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 129 (-131) 6 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 128 (-132) 7 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 120 (-140) 8 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 96 (-164) 9 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 93 (-167) 10 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 92 (-168) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 73 (-187) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 65 (-195) 13 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 51 (-209) 14 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-213) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 44 (-216) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 37 (-223) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 34 (-226) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-235) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 19 (-241) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 14 (-246) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-247) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-251) 23 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 9 (-251) 24 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 (-252) 25 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-255) 26 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-255) 27 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-255) 28 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-255)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie