2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|20m 2.744s
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.989s
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+2.040s
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.857s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+4.341s
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+4.940s
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+6.746s
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+6.888s
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+8.068s
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+10.380s
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+11.823s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+11.900s
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+12.018s
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+13.284s
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.207s
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.404s
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+16.534s
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.147s
|19
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+18.658s
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+19.080s
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+19.574s
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|DNF
*Rookie.
Aleix Espargaro makes up for his last-lap mistake of last season by winning his local Catalunya MotoGP Sprint race after passing reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Maverick Vinales was a fraction behind Bagnaia, but kept KTM's Brad Binder at bay to make it two Aprilias on the podium.
It is Espargaro and the RS-GP's first victory in a Sprint race, following their grand prix wins in Termas 2022 and Silverstone 2023.
