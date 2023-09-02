2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 20m 2.744s 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.989s 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +2.040s 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.857s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +4.341s 6 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +4.940s 7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +6.746s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +6.888s 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +8.068s 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +10.380s 11 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +11.823s 12 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +11.900s 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +12.018s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +13.284s 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.207s 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.404s 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +16.534s 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.147s 19 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +18.658s 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +19.080s 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +19.574s Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) DNF

*Rookie.

Aleix Espargaro makes up for his last-lap mistake of last season by winning his local Catalunya MotoGP Sprint race after passing reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Maverick Vinales was a fraction behind Bagnaia, but kept KTM's Brad Binder at bay to make it two Aprilias on the podium.

It is Espargaro and the RS-GP's first victory in a Sprint race, following their grand prix wins in Termas 2022 and Silverstone 2023.