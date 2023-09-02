2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results

2 Sep 2023
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP sprint race, Catalunya MotoGP, 2 September

Sprint race results from the Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

 
2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)20m 2.744s
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.989s
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+2.040s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.857s
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+4.341s
6Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+4.940s
7Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+6.746s
8Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+6.888s
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+8.068s
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+10.380s
11Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+11.823s
12Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+11.900s
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+12.018s
14Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+13.284s
15Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.207s
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.404s
17Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+16.534s
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.147s
19Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+18.658s
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+19.080s
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+19.574s
 Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)DNF

*Rookie.

Aleix Espargaro makes up for his last-lap mistake of last season by winning his local Catalunya MotoGP Sprint race after passing reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Maverick Vinales was a fraction behind Bagnaia, but kept KTM's Brad Binder at bay to make it two Aprilias on the podium.

It is Espargaro and the RS-GP's first victory in a Sprint race, following their grand prix wins in Termas 2022 and Silverstone 2023.

