2023 Catalunya MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20.
|Catalunya MotoGP: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|260
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|210
|(-50)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|189
|(-71)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|166
|(-94)
|5
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|154
|(-106)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|141
|(-119)
|7
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|125
|(-135)
|8
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|113
|(-147)
|9
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|104
|(-156)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|102
|(-158)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|82
|(-178)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|67
|(-193)
|13
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|58
|(-202)
|14
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|55
|(-205)
|15
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-213)
|16
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|43
|(-217)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|35
|(-225)
|18
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|25
|(-235)
|19
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|22
|(-238)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|14
|(-246)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-247)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-251)
|23
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|9
|(-251)
|24
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|8
|(-252)
|25
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-255)
|26
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-255)
|27
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-255)
|28
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-255)
|29
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|0
|(-260)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie