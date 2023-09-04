Catalunya MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 260 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 210 (-50) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 189 (-71) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 166 (-94) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 154 (-106) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 141 (-119) 7 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 125 (-135) 8 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 113 (-147) 9 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 104 (-156) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 102 (-158) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 82 (-178) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 67 (-193) 13 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 58 (-202) 14 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 55 (-205) 15 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-213) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 43 (-217) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 35 (-225) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-235) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 (-238) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 14 (-246) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-247) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-251) 23 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 9 (-251) 24 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 (-252) 25 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-255) 26 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-255) 27 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-255) 28 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-255) 29 = Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 0 (-260)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

