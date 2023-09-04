2023 Catalunya MotoGP: New World Championship standings

4 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Catalunya MotoGP, 3 September

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20.

Catalunya MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)260 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)210(-50)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)189(-71)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)166(-94)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)154(-106)
6=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)141(-119)
7=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)125(-135)
8^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)113(-147)
9˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)104(-156)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)102(-158)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)82(-178)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)67(-193)
13=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*58(-202)
14^1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)55(-205)
15˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-213)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)43(-217)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)35(-225)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-235)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)22(-238)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)14(-246)
21=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-247)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-251)
23=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)9(-251)
24=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)8(-252)
25=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-255)
26=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-255)
27=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-255)
28=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-255)
29=Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)0(-260)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

