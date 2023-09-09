San Marino MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 267 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 222 (-45) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 198 (-69) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 171 (-96) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 156 (-111) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 141 (-126) 7 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 128 (-139) 8 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 117 (-150) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 104 (-163) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 103 (-164) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 82 (-185) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 67 (-200) 13 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 58 (-209) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 55 (-212) 15 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-220) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 43 (-224) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 35 (-232) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-242) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 (-245) 20 ^1 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 (-248) 21 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 14 (-253) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-258) 23 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-258) 24 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 (-259) 25 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-262) 26 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-262) 27 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-262) 28 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-262)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie