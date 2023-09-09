2023 Misano Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

9 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP, 9 September

New World Championship standings after Saturday's San Marino MotoGP Sprint race at Misano, round 12 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)267 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)222(-45)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)198(-69)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)171(-96)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)156(-111)
6=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)141(-126)
7=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)128(-139)
8=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)117(-150)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)104(-163)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)103(-164)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)82(-185)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)67(-200)
13=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*58(-209)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)55(-212)
15=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-220)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)43(-224)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)35(-232)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-242)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)22(-245)
20^1Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)19(-248)
21˅1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)14(-253)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-258)
23=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-258)
24=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)8(-259)
25=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-262)
26=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-262)
27=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-262)
28=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-262)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

