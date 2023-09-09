A brilliant start from Jorge Martin saw him lead from pole into turn one, while Francesco Bagnaia rode around the outside of Marco Bezzecchi to gain P2.

Also making up a position was Dani Pedrosa as the KTM test rider overtook Maverick Vinales for fourth.

On lap two Brad Binder was in a clear rush as he completed a double overtake on Luca Marini and Aleix Espargaro at turn ten.

Binder then attacked Vinales at the start of lap three as they nearly collided at turn five.

Vinales then received a track limits warning after just three laps as he continued to fend off Binder for P5.

At the front, Bezzecchi was on a stunning charge as he closed in on Martin after overtaking Bagnaia.

Getting very close to the rear of Martin, Bezzecchi made a mistake at the final corner which allowed the Spaniard to extend his lead to around a second.

Further back, Binder finally made his way through on Vinales for fifth, meaning KTM test rider Pedrosa was the next rider in his sights.

As Bezzecchi made another mistake behind Martin, Bagnaia was coming under big pressure with five laps to go as Pedrosa was eyeing up a sensational podium finish.

As the pressure built on Bagnaia, the reigning world champion proved to be untouchable due to his defence and claimed third.