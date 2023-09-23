2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Saturday Practice Results

23 Sep 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, Indian MotoGP, 22 September

Saturday practice results from the Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'45.398s11/13346k
2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.203s11/13341k
3Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.206s13/13340k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.261s11/11348k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.299s12/14346k
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.303s9/13341k
7Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.325s6/13348k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.327s14/14344k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.455s12/13343k
10Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.462s10/12344k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.477s8/9341k
12Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.494s9/10338k
13Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.498s12/12343k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.549s5/13343k
15Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.895s10/12346k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.930s11/12340k
17Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.943s11/12344k
18Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.956s5/9341k
19Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.969s8/10338k
20Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.108s10/12344k
21Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.530s6/13340k
22Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.799s9/10340k




*Rookie.

Official Buddh International Circuit MotoGP records
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 44.782s (2023)

Marco Bezzecchi leads final practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps

Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin as MotoGP heads into the unknown with its Indian debut at the Buddh International Circuit.

Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.

The 13-turn ex-F1 track features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km, plus banked corners at 8 & 9 plus what proved to be a tricky Turn 1 in Friday practice.

Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.
 