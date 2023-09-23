2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'45.398s 11/13 346k 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.203s 11/13 341k 3 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.206s 13/13 340k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.261s 11/11 348k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.299s 12/14 346k 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.303s 9/13 341k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.325s 6/13 348k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.327s 14/14 344k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.455s 12/13 343k 10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.462s 10/12 344k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.477s 8/9 341k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.494s 9/10 338k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.498s 12/12 343k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.549s 5/13 343k 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.895s 10/12 346k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.930s 11/12 340k 17 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.943s 11/12 344k 18 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.956s 5/9 341k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.969s 8/10 338k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.108s 10/12 344k 21 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.530s 6/13 340k 22 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.799s 9/10 340k







*Rookie.

Official Buddh International Circuit MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 44.782s (2023)

Marco Bezzecchi leads final practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps

Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin as MotoGP heads into the unknown with its Indian debut at the Buddh International Circuit.



Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.



The 13-turn ex-F1 track features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km, plus banked corners at 8 & 9 plus what proved to be a tricky Turn 1 in Friday practice.



Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.



HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.

