Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'43.947s 6/8 346k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.043s 7/8 344k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.256s 6/7 346k 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.268s 6/8 344k 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.507s 6/7 344k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.522s 6/7 344k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.568s 8/8 344k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.777s 8/8 346k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.794s 3/7 344k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.803s 6/8 341k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.247s 2/7 340k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) No Time 0/0 0k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'44.529s 7/8 340k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'44.651s 6/7 344k 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'44.735s 6/8 344k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'45.03s 6/7 343k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.037s 3/7 341k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'45.066s 6/7 343k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'45.375s 3/7 346k 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'45.452s 3/7 343k 21 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'45.517s 6/8 343k 22 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'46.147s 6/8 341k

* Rookie

Official Buddh International Circuit MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 44.782s (2023)

Marco Bezzecchi claims pole position for the inaugural Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit.

The VR46 rider will be joined on the all-Ducati front row by Jorge Martin and world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who had several big braking moments with his rear wheel high in the air.

But there was a surprise on row two with Joan Mir the top non-Desmosedici, in fifth and just ahead of Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez. Both Mir and Marquez were chasing Bagnaia for their best laps.

Aleix Espargaro was left furious with his Aprilia team when he was stuck waiting at the end of pit lane after being released from the pits despite the start of the session being delayed. The Spaniard made his feelings clear after being pushed back to the garage by some Moto3 mechanics.

Alex Marquez joined Raul Fernandez in progressing through Qualifying 1 but was unable to take part in Qualifying 2 after a highside sent him to the medical centre for checks on his hand and ribs. Marquez is now going to hospital for further checks.

2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 9 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 11 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23)

*Rookie.

Raul Fernandez and Alex Marquez lead Qualifying 1 and progress to Qualifying 2, but it remains to be seen if Marquez will be fit to ride after being helped away from a late highside and taken to the medical centre.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps

Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin as MotoGP heads into the unknown with its Indian debut at the Buddh International Circuit.



Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.



The 13-turn ex-F1 track features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km, plus banked corners at 8 & 9 plus what proved to be a tricky Turn 1 in Friday practice.



Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.



HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.

