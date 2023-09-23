Indian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 292 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 259 (-33) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 223 (-69) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 179 (-113) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 160 (-132) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 147 (-145) 7 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 135 (-157) 8 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 130 (-162) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 108 (-184) 10 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 107 (-185) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 89 (-203) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 68 (-224) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 65 (-227) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 58 (-234) 15 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-245) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 43 (-249) 17 ^2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 38 (-254) 18 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 35 (-257) 19 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-260) 20 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-267) 21 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 23 (-269) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-283) 23 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-283) 24 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 (-284) 25 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-287) 26 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-287) 27 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-287) 28 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-287)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie