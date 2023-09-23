2023 Indian MotoGP Sprint Race: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Indian MotoGP Sprint race at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|292
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|259
|(-33)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|223
|(-69)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|179
|(-113)
|5
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|160
|(-132)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|147
|(-145)
|7
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|135
|(-157)
|8
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|130
|(-162)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|108
|(-184)
|10
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|107
|(-185)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|89
|(-203)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|68
|(-224)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|65
|(-227)
|14
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|58
|(-234)
|15
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-245)
|16
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|43
|(-249)
|17
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|38
|(-254)
|18
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|35
|(-257)
|19
|˅1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-260)
|20
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|25
|(-267)
|21
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|23
|(-269)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-283)
|23
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-283)
|24
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|8
|(-284)
|25
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-287)
|26
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-287)
|27
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-287)
|28
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-287)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie