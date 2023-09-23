2023 Indian MotoGP Sprint Race: New World Championship standings

23 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 23 September

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Indian MotoGP Sprint race at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)292 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)259(-33)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)223(-69)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)179(-113)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)160(-132)
6=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)147(-145)
7=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)135(-157)
8=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)130(-162)
9=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)108(-184)
10=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)107(-185)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)89(-203)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)68(-224)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)65(-227)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*58(-234)
15=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-245)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)43(-249)
17^2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)38(-254)
18˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)35(-257)
19˅1Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-260)
20=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-267)
21=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)23(-269)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-283)
23=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-283)
24=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)8(-284)
25=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-287)
26=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-287)
27=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-287)
28=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-287)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

 