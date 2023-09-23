After a poor start from pole, Marco Bezzecchi saw his race take a dramatic turn as teammate Luca Marini ran into the rear of his Ducati.

Further back, Pol Espargaro and Stefan Brald also collided which resulted in both riders crashing out.

At the front, Jorge Martin was the race leader following a dream start for the double Misano race winner.

Despite the big hit, Bezzecchi was able to continue as he began making his way back through the field.

As Martin continued to pull clear of Bagnaia, Joan Mir’s strong Indian MotoGP weekend took a turn for the worse as he lost fourth following a mistake on lap three. Mir then crashed at turn three [lap four] whilst running ninth.

Another crash took place on lap six as Johann Zarco lost sixth spot. Bezzecchi meanwhile, was back in the points after picking off Raul Fernandez.

The Italian was continuing to set impressive lap times and was consistently the fastest rider on circuit.

Bezzecchi’s charge then saw him take seventh spot away from Vinales before reeling in Jack Miller for sixth one lap later.

Circulating outside the points, Aleix Espargaro ended his difficult sprint in the gravel after crashing at the final corner.

Bezzecchi’s stunning comeback ended with him taking fifth place away from Fabio Quartararo, after a late-braking move into turn four.