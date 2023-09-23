2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - 'Wet' Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 11 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 14 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 16 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 19 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)

*Rookie.

Official Buddh International Circuit MotoGP records

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 43.947s (2023)

With practice and qualifying held in the dry, just before an afternoon downpour, a special 15-minute session was added to allow MotoGP riders to prepare for wet conditions in the Sprint race...

...But by the time the session took place, the track was dry enough for slicks, with only scattered damp patches remaining.

Nonetheless, all riders started on medium wets, front and rear, before most switched to slicks to test the latest grip levels on dry rubber for the final minutes.

The fastest lap time was 1m 49.017s by front-row starter Jorge Martin, which was five seconds behind Marco Bezzecchi's morning pole time. Johann Zarco completed a Pramac Ducati one-two.

The 11-lap Sprint race will start in just under half an hour. The start of the Sprint has been delayed by a further ten minutes to allow the track to dry further.

Alex Marquez has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after suffering rib fractures in qualifying.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances were adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps

Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin heading into the Sprint.

