2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - 'Wet' Practice Session Results
Results from the special 'wet' Saturday afternoon session added to the Indian MotoGP schedule at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - 'Wet' Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|7
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|14
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|16
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|18
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|19
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
*Rookie.
Official Buddh International Circuit MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 43.947s (2023)
With practice and qualifying held in the dry, just before an afternoon downpour, a special 15-minute session was added to allow MotoGP riders to prepare for wet conditions in the Sprint race...
...But by the time the session took place, the track was dry enough for slicks, with only scattered damp patches remaining.
Nonetheless, all riders started on medium wets, front and rear, before most switched to slicks to test the latest grip levels on dry rubber for the final minutes.
The fastest lap time was 1m 49.017s by front-row starter Jorge Martin, which was five seconds behind Marco Bezzecchi's morning pole time. Johann Zarco completed a Pramac Ducati one-two.
The 11-lap Sprint race will start in just under half an hour. The start of the Sprint has been delayed by a further ten minutes to allow the track to dry further.
- Ducati: Gresini has Marc Marquez 'opportunity', ‘waiting for his decision’
- Alex Marquez out of India with double rib fractures
Alex Marquez has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after suffering rib fractures in qualifying.
Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances were adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:
MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps
Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin heading into the Sprint.