Downpour delays Indian MotoGP, wet session added

UPDATE:

After almost an hour's delay, Moto3 qualifying restarted at 14:35 local time.

Moto2 qualifying will now take place from 15:05-15:45.

The new MotoGP wet session will then be held from 16:00-16:15.

The 11-lap MotoGP Sprint race will start at 16:38.

The rain arrived during Moto3 qualifying, with action halted before the start of Qualifying 2.

With all of this weekend’s MotoGP track time taking place in dry conditions, organisers have announced that a special 15-minute session will be added to the schedule before this afternoon’s Sprint race, should – as seems likely – the track remain wet.

The Sprint - which was due to start at 15:30 local time - will then begin with a ‘quick start’ procedure, 20 minutes after the 'wet' MotoGP session ends.

But for now, with rain still falling and aquaplaning a major concern, especially on the 350km/h (for MotoGP) back straight, there is no news on when Moto3 and then Moto2 qualifying might continue.

There are also suggestions that MotoGP riders might hold a meeting to decide if it is safe to ride in the wet.