Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'45.402s 4/6 350k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.139s 6/6 348k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.311s 4/6 340k 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.398s 6/6 341k 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.428s 5/6 343k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.462s 6/6 340k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.500s 6/6 346k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.577s 4/6 343k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.612s 6/6 348k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.662s 4/6 338k 11 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.679s 4/6 343k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.680s 4/6 341k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.740s 4/6 353k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.805s 4/6 344k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.837s 5/6 344k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.064s 6/6 344k 17 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.214s 6/6 340k 18 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.227s 4/6 343k 19 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.639s 4/6 346k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +3.333s 2/2 344k

* Rookie

Official Buddh International Circuit MotoGP records

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 43.947s (2023)

Jorge Martin bolsters his hopes of extending his MotoGP victory run to four in a row this afternoon by leading a delayed morning warm-up for the Indian Grand Prix.

Sprint winner Martin, who starts this afternoon's race 33 points behind reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, topped the session by 0.139s from pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi, who recovered from last at Turn 1 to fifth in yesterday's race.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, GASGAS Tech3 tookie Augusto Fernandez, Repsol Honda's Joan Mir and Gresini Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the top six.

Marc Marquez, who matched his season-best result with third on Saturday, was eleventh this morning with Bagnaia just 13th.

Miguel Oliveira was the only faller this morning.

Not for the first time this weekend, the ten-minute warm-up was delayed by almost half an hour 'due to track conditions'.

Marshals were then seen cleaning oil or fluid from the Turn 1 braking zone - much to the confusion of watching riders, given that no track action had taken place since the end of yesterday's Sprint race.

Alex Marquez and Luca Marini will miss today's Grand Prix after suffering fractures on Saturday. Marquez broke three ribs in qualifying while Marini broke his left collarbone after hitting the back of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint race.

Both will also miss next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances were adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:



MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps



Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.



The 13-turn ex-F1 track features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km, plus banked corners at 8 & 9 plus what proved to be a tricky Turn 1 in Friday practice.



Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.



HRC test rider Stefan Bradl is replacing Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.