2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'45.402s
|4/6
|350k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.139s
|6/6
|348k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.311s
|4/6
|340k
|4
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.398s
|6/6
|341k
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.428s
|5/6
|343k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.462s
|6/6
|340k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.500s
|6/6
|346k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.577s
|4/6
|343k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.612s
|6/6
|348k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.662s
|4/6
|338k
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.679s
|4/6
|343k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.680s
|4/6
|341k
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.740s
|4/6
|353k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.805s
|4/6
|344k
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.837s
|5/6
|344k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.064s
|6/6
|344k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.214s
|6/6
|340k
|18
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.227s
|4/6
|343k
|19
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.639s
|4/6
|346k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+3.333s
|2/2
|344k
* Rookie
Official Buddh International Circuit MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 43.947s (2023)
Jorge Martin bolsters his hopes of extending his MotoGP victory run to four in a row this afternoon by leading a delayed morning warm-up for the Indian Grand Prix.
Sprint winner Martin, who starts this afternoon's race 33 points behind reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, topped the session by 0.139s from pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi, who recovered from last at Turn 1 to fifth in yesterday's race.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, GASGAS Tech3 tookie Augusto Fernandez, Repsol Honda's Joan Mir and Gresini Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the top six.
Marc Marquez, who matched his season-best result with third on Saturday, was eleventh this morning with Bagnaia just 13th.
Miguel Oliveira was the only faller this morning.
Not for the first time this weekend, the ten-minute warm-up was delayed by almost half an hour 'due to track conditions'.
Marshals were then seen cleaning oil or fluid from the Turn 1 braking zone - much to the confusion of watching riders, given that no track action had taken place since the end of yesterday's Sprint race.
Alex Marquez and Luca Marini will miss today's Grand Prix after suffering fractures on Saturday. Marquez broke three ribs in qualifying while Marini broke his left collarbone after hitting the back of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint race.
Both will also miss next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.
Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances were adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:
MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps
Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.
The 13-turn ex-F1 track features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km, plus banked corners at 8 & 9 plus what proved to be a tricky Turn 1 in Friday practice.
Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl is replacing Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.