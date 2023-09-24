2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 36m 59.157s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +8.649s 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +8.855s 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +12.643s 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +13.214s 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +14.673s 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.946s 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +17.191s 9 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +19.118s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +26.504s 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +28.521s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +29.088s 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +29.728s 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +31.324s 15 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +35.782s 16 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +49.242s Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) DNF Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* DNF

* Rookie

Marco Bezzecchi makes amends for Saturday’s Sprint misery with victory in the inaugural Indian MotoGP – while a big mistake for Francesco Bagnaia has put Jorge Martin within reach of the title lead.

Bezzecchi soon disappeared into the distance, leaving Bagnaia and Martin to fight toe-to-toe for the first half of the race. But just as the reigning champion looked to have got the better of the Pramac rider, he crashed on entry to turn 5.

Bagnaia’s downfall promoted Fabio Quartararo to his second podium of the season for Yamaha - and the Frenchman almost pinched second place from an exhausted Martin, who ran wide on the final lap!

The Spaniard frantically responded, squeezing back past Quartararo to narrowly secure the runner-up spot before skipping parc ferme to beg for water from his pit box. There are reports that Martin may have subsequently fainted due to heat exhaustion, delaying the podium ceremony.

Meanwhile, questions will also be asked of Martin's unzipped leathers for part of the race, with the rules stating: "equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity."

Brad Binder was fourth for KTM with Joan Mir celebrating by far his best Honda result in fifth.

Martin took the holeshot but was soon stripped of the lead when Bagnaia pounced under braking at the end of the back straight.

But Bezzecchi, who stormed from last (after being hit by VR46 team-mate Luca Marini at turn 1) to fifth in the Sprint, had passed them both by the end of the opening lap and never looked back for his third MotoGP victory.

Martin worked his way back past Bagnaia but couldn’t shake off the reigning champion, who almost tagged the Pramac Ducati when he was sucked in by the dirty air at the end of the back straight.

Their battle raged until Bagnaia - the only rider running the hard front tyre - cut under Martin at the banked Turn 9. Bezzecchi was already 5sec clear but it was soon immaterial with Bagnaia’s accident leaving the Italian to walk away shaking his head and clenching his fists in frustration.

Meanwhile, Martin’s leathers were visibly unzipped, prompting the risk of a penalty. But he re-zipped the leathers a few laps later and entered the final lap a comfortable 1.5s ahead of Quartararo - until the Turn 4 scare.

Martin is now just 13 points from Bagnaia and the world championship lead.

Marc Marquez was holding an early fourth behind the trio of Ducatis when he got out of shape on the brakes and then lowsided at Turn 1. Rejoining 16th, Marquez recovered to ninth.

The Spaniard’s mishap had handed fourth to Quartararo with Mir, Binder and Aleix Espargaro in tow. But a technical issue saw Espargaro tour back to the pits at half distance, a fate shared by Augusto Fernandez and, potentially, Fabio di Giannantonio (Update: di Giannantonio pitted due to his shoulder injury.

Today's race took place in front of 58,605 fans for a total of 111,762 for the weekend.

Alex Marquez and Luca Marini missed today's race after suffering fractures on Saturday. Marquez broke three ribs in qualifying while Marini broke his left collarbone after hitting the back of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint race.

Both will also miss next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances were adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix was shortened by three laps:



MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps



Michelin offered a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faced its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.



The 13-turn ex-F1 track featured several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km, plus banked corners at 8 & 9 and what proved to be a tricky Turn 1.



Missing this weekend were Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.



HRC test rider Stefan Bradl is replacing Rins, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.