2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh: New World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
24 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 23 September

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20.

Indian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)292 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)279(-13)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)248(-44)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)192(-100)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)160(-132)
6=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)157(-135)
7^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)138(-154)
8˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)135(-157)
9^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)109(-183)
10˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)108(-184)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)105(-187)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)77(-215)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)69(-223)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*58(-234)
15=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-245)
16^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)45(-247)
17˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)43(-249)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)40(-252)
19=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-260)
20^1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)29(-263)
21˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-267)
22^4Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)16(-276)
23^1Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)11(-281)
24˅2Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-283)
25˅2Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-283)
26^2Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)6(-286)
27˅2Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-287)
28˅1Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-287)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie