Indian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 292 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 279 (-13) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 248 (-44) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 192 (-100) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 160 (-132) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 157 (-135) 7 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 138 (-154) 8 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 135 (-157) 9 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 109 (-183) 10 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 108 (-184) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 105 (-187) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 77 (-215) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 69 (-223) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 58 (-234) 15 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-245) 16 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 45 (-247) 17 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 43 (-249) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 40 (-252) 19 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-260) 20 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 29 (-263) 21 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-267) 22 ^4 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 16 (-276) 23 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 11 (-281) 24 ˅2 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-283) 25 ˅2 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-283) 26 ^2 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 (-286) 27 ˅2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-287) 28 ˅1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-287)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie