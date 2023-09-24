After another sensational start it was Martin who took the lead away from Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia also came through as he applied pressure to Martin heading into turn three.

Pushing his luck under braking, Martin ran wide which then allowed Bagnaia and Bezzecchi to get ahead of the Pramac rider.

Bezzecchi, who was the fastest rider in yesterday’s sprint, wasted no time in taking the lead as he dove to the inside of Bagnaia at the final corner.

Bagnaia tried to respond on the exit of the corner but Bezzecchi managed to find enough traction to stay ahead. The Italian then put the hammer down as he began gapping the world champion.

After spending two laps tied up behind Bagnaia, Martin finally made his way through which put the series leader under pressure from Marc Marquez.

However, the pressure then eased as Marquez lost the front-end of his Honda at turn one on lap six.

Following Martin along the main straight, Bagnaia made an error under braking as he nearly clipped the rear of Martin.

Despite pushing his GP23 to the limit, Martin was continuing to shed time to race leader Bezzecchi, as the Italian was 3.8 seconds clear on lap 10.

Running behind Brad Binder in seventh, Aleix Espargaro suffered a second non-finish after a gearbox issue resulted in him being stuck in second gear.

At the front, Bagnaia was shaping up for an overtake on Martin for second as the Pramac rider began to struggle for grip.

But after a brilliant move at turn nine, Bagnaia suddenly crashed out after losing the front-end of his machine.

Martin’s race was not entirely smooth-sailing following Bagnaia’s mistake as his leathers came undone.

Martin then lost a full second as he attempted to zip his Alpinestars suit back up with four laps to go.

The Spaniard managed to immediately put time back into Quartararo, however a mistake on the final lap saw Quartararo come through.

Martin then responded two corners later with a very bold move around the outside of Quartararo, as the pair nearly collided.