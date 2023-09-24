Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September

Indian MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Follow our live updates of the Indian MotoGP at the Buddh Circuit here.

Jorge Martin is eyeing a second victory of the weekend to further reduce the gap behind championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Reporting By:
11:23

Espargaro got stuck in second gear and is out with a possible gearbox issue. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:23
Lap 11

Aleix Espargaro is out.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:16
Lap 8

Bagnaia has just come very close to hitting the rear of Martin at turn three.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:14
Lap 7

This one might already be over as Bezzecchi is now a whopping 2.7 seconds ahead of Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:12
Lap 6

Marc Marquez is down. He's crashed at turn one and has rejoined. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:11
Lap 5

Martin is through as Marc Marquez is now lining up for a move on Bagnaia.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:09
Lap 4

Bezzecchi is nearly a second clear of Bagnaia who is under big pressure from Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:06
Lap 2

Fabio Quartararo is fifth but is coming under big pressure from Joa Mir. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:04
Lap 1

Bezzecchi leads. Great move on Bagnaia at the final corner. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:04

Martin loses the lead after running wide at turn three. Bagnaia and Bezzecchi are ahead of yesterday's sprint winner. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:02

And it's lights out at the Indian MotoGP. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:00

The warm-up lap is underway! 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:53

We're now just under ten minutes away from lights out in Buddh. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:51
Jorge Martin wasn't at 100%

The Pramac rider won the sprint race without even pushing to the limit, he claims. Ominous warning for the grand prix...

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
10:50
Keep an eye on Marc Marquez today

The Repsol Honda rider found his way onto the podium during the sprint yesterday.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture