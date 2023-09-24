Espargaro got stuck in second gear and is out with a possible gearbox issue.
Indian MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow our live updates of the Indian MotoGP at the Buddh Circuit here.
Jorge Martin is eyeing a second victory of the weekend to further reduce the gap behind championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.
Aleix Espargaro is out.
Bagnaia has just come very close to hitting the rear of Martin at turn three.
This one might already be over as Bezzecchi is now a whopping 2.7 seconds ahead of Martin.
Marc Marquez is down. He's crashed at turn one and has rejoined.
Martin is through as Marc Marquez is now lining up for a move on Bagnaia.
Bezzecchi is nearly a second clear of Bagnaia who is under big pressure from Martin.
Fabio Quartararo is fifth but is coming under big pressure from Joa Mir.
Bezzecchi leads. Great move on Bagnaia at the final corner.
Martin loses the lead after running wide at turn three. Bagnaia and Bezzecchi are ahead of yesterday's sprint winner.
And it's lights out at the Indian MotoGP.
The warm-up lap is underway!
We're now just under ten minutes away from lights out in Buddh.
The Pramac rider won the sprint race without even pushing to the limit, he claims. Ominous warning for the grand prix...
The Repsol Honda rider found his way onto the podium during the sprint yesterday.