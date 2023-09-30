Japanese MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 299 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 291 (-8) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 252 (-47) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 201 (-98) 5 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 162 (-137) 6 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 160 (-139) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 139 (-160) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 135 (-164) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 115 (-184) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 108 (-191) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 105 (-194) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 77 (-222) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 69 (-230) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 58 (-241) 15 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 48 (-251) 16 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-252) 17 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 45 (-254) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 40 (-259) 19 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-267) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 29 (-270) 21 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-274) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 16 (-283) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 11 (-288) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-290) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-290) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 (-293) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-294) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-294)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie