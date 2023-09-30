2023 Motegi Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

30 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Japanese MotoGP 28 September

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Japanese MotoGP Sprint race at Motegi, round 14 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)299 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)291(-8)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)252(-47)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)201(-98)
5^1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)162(-137)
6˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)160(-139)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)139(-160)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)135(-164)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-184)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)108(-191)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)105(-194)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)77(-222)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)69(-230)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*58(-241)
15^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)48(-251)
16˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-252)
17=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)45(-254)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)40(-259)
19=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-267)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)29(-270)
21=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-274)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)16(-283)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)11(-288)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-290)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-290)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)6(-293)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-294)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-294)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 