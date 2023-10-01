Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'46.047s 6/6 309k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.497s 5/5 305k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.583s 6/6 306k 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.016s 5/5 304k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.159s 5/5 307k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.295s 4/5 311k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.592s 5/5 313k 8 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) +1.623s 5/5 308k 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.823s 5/5 306k 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.075s 5/5 310k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +2.434s 5/5 312k 12 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +2.803s 4/5 306k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.101s 4/5 307k 14 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +3.400s 5/5 304k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +6.863s 3/5 304k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +7.097s 4/4 298k 17 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +8.001s 2/5 303k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +8.451s 3/5 302k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.006s 3/5 309k 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +9.022s 3/4 300k 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +9.634s 2/5 294k

*Rookie.

Official Motegi MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2022)

Jack Miller leads warm-up for the Japanese MotoGP at a moist Motegi.

The forecast rain may have stayed away on Saturday, but Sunday dawned wet.

The weather has improved since with riders facing a damp but drying track for warm-up.

Miller soon switched to soft slicks and was fastest for much of the ten-minute session, with Marc Marquez moving into a late second ahead of Fabio Quartararo, Augusto Fernandez and Raul Fernandez.

Like many riders, Sprint winner Jorge Martin, who will start this afternoon's race just 8 points from title leader Francesco Bagnaia, began on wets before pitting for his slick bike.

The Pramac Ducati rider, who had to re-zip his leathers to avoid a black flag during last Sunday's Indian MotoGP, had the loose tail of his helmet strap reclipped during his bike change.

Martin, who has taken points from Bagnaia in the last six races, finished in sixth place, just ahead of Bagnaia, with Cal Crutchlow in eighth on wets.

Last weekend's inaugural Buddh event took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing the Motegi round.



Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, attempted a return in Friday practice before being declared unfit due to the pain in his right leg. HRC test rider Stefan Bradl then took over from Rins, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continuing in place of Bastianini at Ducati.



Also on track is Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020. The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.



Joan Mir had one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, but fell with it early on Friday.

KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available, which Dani Pedrosa took to a pair of fourth places at the San Marino GP.