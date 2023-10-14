2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'30.998s 12/16 315k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.030s 5/17 312k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.096s 13/15 315k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.209s 16/16 311k 5 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.254s 14/15 312k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.376s 11/13 315k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.447s 12/13 310k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.465s 6/17 314k 9 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.539s 12/13 311k 10 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.592s 5/15 308k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.632s 13/14 315k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.705s 12/16 310k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.711s 4/13 315k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.729s 12/14 312k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.763s 8/14 315k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.771s 5/9 313k 17 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.809s 6/15 314k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.820s 10/12 310k 19 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.994s 7/15 312k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.136s 9/16 312k 21 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.412s 5/10 306k

*Rookie.

Official Mandalika MotoGP records

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2022)

Jorge Martin gets the better of the factory Aprilias to lead Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Qualifying 1, which includes title leader Francesco Bagnaia, will now get underway.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia is just 3 points clear of a charging Jorge Martin heading into the final six rounds of the season.



Martin has outscored Bagnaia for the past seven races in a row heading into Mandalika, where Miguel Oliveira took a wet victory in the inaugural 2022 event.



The circuit has been resurfaced (again) since last year’s race. There has been no prior MotoGP testing on the latest asphalt, while the extreme temperatures mean Michelin brings special heat-resistant stiffer construction rear tyres (as well as for the hard front).



Having slipped 54 points from Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes took another blow when he fractured his collarbone in a training accident last weekend, the same injury suffered by team-mate Luca Marini when he hit the back of Bezzecchi at the start of the Indian Sprint.



Undergoing surgery on Sunday, Bezzecchi returned on Friday and stunned with the third-fastest lap time.



Also attempting comebacks are LCR Honda’s Alex Rins (broken leg at Mugello), Lenovo Ducati’s Enea Bastianini (hand and ankle injuries at Catalunya) and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez (fractured ribs in India).



However Alex Marquez withdrew due to the pain after Friday’s FP1.



Marini and Bastianini both have a long lap penalty waiting to be served, for causing the multi-rider accidents that left them injured.