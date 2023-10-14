2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'30.998s12/16315k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.030s5/17312k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.096s13/15315k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.209s16/16311k
5Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.254s14/15312k
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.376s11/13315k
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.447s12/13310k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.465s6/17314k
9Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.539s12/13311k
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.592s5/15308k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.632s13/14315k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.705s12/16310k
13Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.711s4/13315k
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.729s12/14312k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.763s8/14315k
16Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.771s5/9313k
17Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.809s6/15314k
18Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.820s10/12310k
19Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.994s7/15312k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.136s9/16312k
21Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.412s5/10306k

*Rookie.

Official Mandalika MotoGP records
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2022)

Jorge Martin gets the better of the factory Aprilias to lead Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Qualifying 1, which includes title leader Francesco Bagnaia, will now get underway.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia is just 3 points clear of a charging Jorge Martin heading into the final six rounds of the season.

Martin has outscored Bagnaia for the past seven races in a row heading into Mandalika, where Miguel Oliveira took a wet victory in the inaugural 2022 event.

The circuit has been resurfaced (again) since last year’s race. There has been no prior MotoGP testing on the latest asphalt, while the extreme temperatures mean Michelin brings special heat-resistant stiffer construction rear tyres (as well as for the hard front).

Having slipped 54 points from Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes took another blow when he fractured his collarbone in a training accident last weekend, the same injury suffered by team-mate Luca Marini when he hit the back of Bezzecchi at the start of the Indian Sprint.

Undergoing surgery on Sunday, Bezzecchi returned on Friday and stunned with the third-fastest lap time.

Also attempting comebacks are LCR Honda’s Alex Rins (broken leg at Mugello), Lenovo Ducati’s Enea Bastianini (hand and ankle injuries at Catalunya) and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez (fractured ribs in India).

However Alex Marquez withdrew due to the pain after Friday’s FP1.

Marini and Bastianini both have a long lap penalty waiting to be served, for causing the multi-rider accidents that left them injured.