2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'30.998s
|12/16
|315k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.030s
|5/17
|312k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.096s
|13/15
|315k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.209s
|16/16
|311k
|5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.254s
|14/15
|312k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.376s
|11/13
|315k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.447s
|12/13
|310k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.465s
|6/17
|314k
|9
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.539s
|12/13
|311k
|10
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.592s
|5/15
|308k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.632s
|13/14
|315k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.705s
|12/16
|310k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.711s
|4/13
|315k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.729s
|12/14
|312k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.763s
|8/14
|315k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.771s
|5/9
|313k
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.809s
|6/15
|314k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.820s
|10/12
|310k
|19
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.994s
|7/15
|312k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.136s
|9/16
|312k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.412s
|5/10
|306k
*Rookie.
Official Mandalika MotoGP records
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2022)
Jorge Martin gets the better of the factory Aprilias to lead Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Qualifying 1, which includes title leader Francesco Bagnaia, will now get underway.
Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia is just 3 points clear of a charging Jorge Martin heading into the final six rounds of the season.
Martin has outscored Bagnaia for the past seven races in a row heading into Mandalika, where Miguel Oliveira took a wet victory in the inaugural 2022 event.
The circuit has been resurfaced (again) since last year’s race. There has been no prior MotoGP testing on the latest asphalt, while the extreme temperatures mean Michelin brings special heat-resistant stiffer construction rear tyres (as well as for the hard front).
Having slipped 54 points from Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes took another blow when he fractured his collarbone in a training accident last weekend, the same injury suffered by team-mate Luca Marini when he hit the back of Bezzecchi at the start of the Indian Sprint.
Undergoing surgery on Sunday, Bezzecchi returned on Friday and stunned with the third-fastest lap time.
Also attempting comebacks are LCR Honda’s Alex Rins (broken leg at Mugello), Lenovo Ducati’s Enea Bastianini (hand and ankle injuries at Catalunya) and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez (fractured ribs in India).
However Alex Marquez withdrew due to the pain after Friday’s FP1.
Marini and Bastianini both have a long lap penalty waiting to be served, for causing the multi-rider accidents that left them injured.