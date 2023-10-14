TIMES TO FOLLOW

2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 12 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 14 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)

*Rookie.

Official Mandalika MotoGP records

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 30.474s (2022)

The injured Luca Marini beats the factory Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro to take a debut pole position for the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP, with a new Mandalika lap record.

Meanwhile, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi fumble their chance to fully punish reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia for failing to make Qualifying 2, but will still start with a grid advantage over the title leader.

Bagnaia was knocked out of a Q2 transfer place after a late improvement by his own factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini, who took second behind Marini.

Bagnaia, just 3 points ahead of Martin, walked straight out of the factory Ducati garage and will now start from a season-worst 13th on the grid.

But the drama wasn't over.

Martin and third in the world championship Marco Bezzecchi were both on the ground in the opening minutes of Q2, after separate mistakes at Turn 16!

Martin recovered to sixth and Bezzecchi ninth.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia is just 3 points clear of a charging Jorge Martin heading into the final six rounds of the season.



Martin has outscored Bagnaia for the past seven races in a row heading into Mandalika, where Miguel Oliveira took a wet victory in the inaugural 2022 event.



The circuit has been resurfaced (again) since last year’s race. There has been no prior MotoGP testing on the latest asphalt, while the extreme temperatures mean Michelin brings special heat-resistant stiffer construction rear tyres (as well as for the hard front).



Having slipped 54 points from Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes took another blow when he fractured his collarbone in a training accident last weekend, the same injury suffered by team-mate Luca Marini when he hit the back of Bezzecchi at the start of the Indian Sprint.



Undergoing surgery on Sunday, Bezzecchi returned on Friday and stunned with the third-fastest lap time.



Also attempting comebacks are LCR Honda’s Alex Rins (broken leg at Mugello), Lenovo Ducati’s Enea Bastianini (hand and ankle injuries at Catalunya) and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez (fractured ribs in India).



However Alex Marquez withdrew due to the pain after Friday’s FP1.



Marini and Bastianini both have a long lap penalty waiting to be served, for causing the multi-rider accidents that left them injured.