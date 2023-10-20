2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'29.039s 19/19 350k 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.720s 19/20 341k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.738s 19/21 347k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.246s 8/22 347k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.272s 5/20 345k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.395s 7/20 348k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.395s 7/21 350k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.414s 18/21 345k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.425s 7/19 348k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +1.441s 16/21 345k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.479s 13/19 346k 12 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.575s 4/18 346k 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.636s 6/19 351k 14 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.639s 15/17 342k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.714s 13/19 342k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.780s 12/18 343k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.795s 11/22 342k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.819s 10/20 343k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.901s 15/16 345k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.933s 18/19 347k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +2.124s 13/19 341k 22 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +2.293s 6/19 344k

*Rookie.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Jorge Martin responds perfectly to his Mandalika mistake by dominating opening practice for the 2023 Australian MotoGP at a dry and sunny Phillip Island.

Martin was fastest for much of the 45 minutes before returning on new soft rear rubber to blast 0.720s clear of the field (running medium rears).

Rookie Augusto Fernandez was an impressive second for GASGAS Tech3 with Maverick Vinales completing the top three for Aprilia.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia began the weekend in 11th after several trips down the long lap penalty loop after braking issues into Turn 4. The Ducati team were later seen wiping Bagnaia's glove and front brake lever during a pit stop.

Marc Marquez was the first faller, suffering his 24th accident of the season when he lost the front of his Repsol Honda under braking for the MG Hairpin, after Lukey Heights.

Last year's winner Alex Rins later tumbled at Turn 6, Siberia, fortunately walking away unharmed after completing his first grand prix since leg fractures in Indonesia last Sunday.

Luca Marini, who returned from a broken collarbone last weekend, suffered a big scare with an early near highside out of the fast final turn.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into the Australian MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika last weekend.



Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.



After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island - meaning all 22 riders could line up for the Saturday Sprint for the first time since the Portimao season opener.

Nonetheless, last year's Phillip Island winner Alex Rins is still recovering from leg fractures and Enea Bastianini from hand and ankle injuries.

Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.

While decent weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday, wind gusts reaching as high as 80km/h are currently predicted for Sunday, prompting speculation of possible schedule changes.