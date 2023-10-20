2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results

20 Oct 2023
Jorge Martin, Australian MotoGP, 20 October

Friday practice results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'29.039s19/19350k
2Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.720s19/20341k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.738s19/21347k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.246s8/22347k
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+1.272s5/20345k
6Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.395s7/20348k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.395s7/21350k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.414s18/21345k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.425s7/19348k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+1.441s16/21345k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.479s13/19346k
12Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.575s4/18346k
13Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.636s6/19351k
14Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.639s15/17342k
15Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.714s13/19342k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.780s12/18343k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.795s11/22342k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.819s10/20343k
19Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.901s15/16345k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.933s18/19347k
21Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+2.124s13/19341k
22Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+2.293s6/19344k

*Rookie.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Jorge Martin responds perfectly to his Mandalika mistake by dominating opening practice for the 2023 Australian MotoGP at a dry and sunny Phillip Island.

Martin was fastest for much of the 45 minutes before returning on new soft rear rubber to blast 0.720s clear of the field (running medium rears).

Rookie Augusto Fernandez was an impressive second for GASGAS Tech3 with Maverick Vinales completing the top three for Aprilia.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia began the weekend in 11th after several trips down the long lap penalty loop after braking issues into Turn 4. The Ducati team were later seen wiping Bagnaia's glove and front brake lever during a pit stop.

Marc Marquez was the first faller, suffering his 24th accident of the season when he lost the front of his Repsol Honda under braking for the MG Hairpin, after Lukey Heights.

Last year's winner Alex Rins later tumbled at Turn 6, Siberia, fortunately walking away unharmed after completing his first grand prix since leg fractures in Indonesia last Sunday.

Luca Marini, who returned from a broken collarbone last weekend, suffered a big scare with an early near highside out of the fast final turn.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into the Australian MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika last weekend.

Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.

After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island - meaning all 22 riders could line up for the Saturday Sprint for the first time since the Portimao season opener.

Nonetheless, last year's Phillip Island winner Alex Rins is still recovering from leg fractures and Enea Bastianini from hand and ankle injuries.

Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.

While decent weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday, wind gusts reaching as high as 80km/h are currently predicted for Sunday, prompting speculation of possible schedule changes.