2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'29.039s
|19/19
|350k
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.720s
|19/20
|341k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.738s
|19/21
|347k
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.246s
|8/22
|347k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+1.272s
|5/20
|345k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.395s
|7/20
|348k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.395s
|7/21
|350k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.414s
|18/21
|345k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.425s
|7/19
|348k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+1.441s
|16/21
|345k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.479s
|13/19
|346k
|12
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.575s
|4/18
|346k
|13
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.636s
|6/19
|351k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.639s
|15/17
|342k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.714s
|13/19
|342k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.780s
|12/18
|343k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.795s
|11/22
|342k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.819s
|10/20
|343k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.901s
|15/16
|345k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.933s
|18/19
|347k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+2.124s
|13/19
|341k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+2.293s
|6/19
|344k
*Rookie.
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)
Jorge Martin responds perfectly to his Mandalika mistake by dominating opening practice for the 2023 Australian MotoGP at a dry and sunny Phillip Island.
Martin was fastest for much of the 45 minutes before returning on new soft rear rubber to blast 0.720s clear of the field (running medium rears).
Rookie Augusto Fernandez was an impressive second for GASGAS Tech3 with Maverick Vinales completing the top three for Aprilia.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia began the weekend in 11th after several trips down the long lap penalty loop after braking issues into Turn 4. The Ducati team were later seen wiping Bagnaia's glove and front brake lever during a pit stop.
Marc Marquez was the first faller, suffering his 24th accident of the season when he lost the front of his Repsol Honda under braking for the MG Hairpin, after Lukey Heights.
Last year's winner Alex Rins later tumbled at Turn 6, Siberia, fortunately walking away unharmed after completing his first grand prix since leg fractures in Indonesia last Sunday.
Luca Marini, who returned from a broken collarbone last weekend, suffered a big scare with an early near highside out of the fast final turn.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into the Australian MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika last weekend.
Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.
After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island - meaning all 22 riders could line up for the Saturday Sprint for the first time since the Portimao season opener.
Nonetheless, last year's Phillip Island winner Alex Rins is still recovering from leg fractures and Enea Bastianini from hand and ankle injuries.
Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.
While decent weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday, wind gusts reaching as high as 80km/h are currently predicted for Sunday, prompting speculation of possible schedule changes.