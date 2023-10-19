Vinales resolutely claimed at the Australian MotoGP that his commitment is 100% with Aprilia, where he is contracted for next season.

Honda had made “an important financial offer” for Vinales, according to Sky.

He would still have needed Aprilia’s permission to pursue a move, and the Noale team allowing his exit was reportedly “almost impossible”.

But Honda’s search for a Marc Marquez replacement to fill the only vacancy on the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up has taken them to Vinales’ teammate.

The rumour shared is that Espargaro’s management is in dialogue with the Japanese manufacturer about their vacant Repsol Honda seat.

Espargaro would be handed a one-year contract and a future as a test rider, it is claimed.

It is unknown whether the contact was instigated by Espargaro or Honda.

“Everyone talks to everyone", Espargaro told Sky.

"Honda is a giant and if it thinks of coming to Aprilia to shop it means that we have worked well."

Last week Espargaro referred to Honda as comparable to Barcelona Football Club, in the sense that any rider would be honoured to represent them.