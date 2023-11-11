TIMES TO FOLLOW

2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 18 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 20 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Ducati (GP23) 23 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V)

*Rookie.

Alex Marquez fights his way past title contenders Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to win the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race at Sepang.

It was Marquez’s second Sprint victory of the season, after a wet win at Silverstone, while Martin trimmed Bagnaia’s title advantage to 11 points heading into Sunday’s full-length grand prix.

The reigning champion led for the first half of the race but lost pace and finished with Enea Bastianini and KTM’s Brad Binder queued up behind him, Bastia appearing to play wing man for his team-mate.

Just 13 points separated reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.



While Bagnaia held a narrow points advantage, momentum was back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time in Thailand.



However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.



With tyre pressure tricky to predict, varying massively depending on if a rider is leading or following, the best way Martin can now be sure of keeping future race victories is to win by a margin of at least 3s... The same applies to any other finishing position he achieves.



Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory-spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.



Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.



Weather forecasts warn of a risk of afternoon rain over the weekend.