2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Sprint Race Results

11 Nov 2023
Alex Marquez, Malaysian MotoGP, 10 November

Sprint race results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeam
1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
7Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
8Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)
9Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
11Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)
14Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
15Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
18Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
20Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)
21Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
22Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Ducati (GP23)
23Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)

*Rookie.

Alex Marquez fights his way past title contenders Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to win the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race at Sepang.

It was Marquez’s second Sprint victory of the season, after a wet win at Silverstone, while Martin trimmed Bagnaia’s title advantage to 11 points heading into Sunday’s full-length grand prix.

The reigning champion led for the first half of the race but lost pace and finished with Enea Bastianini and KTM’s Brad Binder queued up behind him, Bastia appearing to play wing man for his team-mate.

Just 13 points separated reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.

While Bagnaia held a narrow points advantage, momentum was back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time in Thailand.

However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.

With tyre pressure tricky to predict, varying massively depending on if a rider is leading or following, the best way Martin can now be sure of keeping future race victories is to win by a margin of at least 3s... The same applies to any other finishing position he achieves.

Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory-spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.

Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.

Weather forecasts warn of a risk of afternoon rain over the weekend.