Polesitter Bagnaia made a brilliant start as he led into turn one, however, Martin lost two places as he dropped to fourth.

Martin slipped behind Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini but was soon back into third after overtaking the factory Ducati rider.

Bastianini, who was also passed by Marquez on lap one, then lost P4 to Jack Miller under braking at the final corner.

On lap two there was a very brief change for the lead as Marquez dove to the inside of Bagnaia at the final corner. But the Spaniard ran wide which allowed Bagnaia and Martin to come through.

That began a tough battle between Marquez and Martin, with the Gresini rider coming out on top as he regained P2.

While the fight at the front was intensifying, Marc Marquez suffered a crash at turn 14.

Lap six was the turning point of the race as Marquez made his move for the lead stick. That allowed fellow Spaniard Martin to close in before going through at turn 14.

Both Marquez and Martin began to gap Bagnaia while team-mate Bastianini closed in for the final spot on the podium.

Despite having less pace than Bastianini and Brad Binder, Bagnaia managed to lost just two points to Martin as he came home third.