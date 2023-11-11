Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Sprint Race Results
2023 Malaysian MotoGP: Saturday Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Just 13 points separate reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.
While Bagnaia holds a narrow points advantage, momentum is back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time out in Thailand.
However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.
Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.
Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.
Sepang was the venue for the opening pre-season test of the year, in February, when Luca Marini (fastest), Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were all covered by 0.315s at the top of the timesheets.
Weather forecasts currently warn of an increasing risk of rain as the weekend goes on, rising to over 90% by lunchtime on Sunday.
Alex Marquez was fastest in Friday practice, ahead of Martin and the KTMs of Jack Miller and Brad Binder, with Bagnaia in eighth...
Marquez wins the Malaysian MotoGP sprint ahead of Martin and Bagnaia. Bastianini was fourth and Brad Binder fifth.
It's final lap time at Sepang. Marquez still leads by a full second.
Bagnaia is down to third. Martin has overtaken his title rival.
Marquez leads. He's through on Bagnaia with five laps remaining.
Marc Marquez has crashed at turn 14.
Marquez and Martin are battling very hard and are losing time to Bagnaia by doing so.
Bagnaia has A. Marquez all over the back of him. Martin is also with the two leaders.
Bagnaia leads but Martin has been pushed down to fourth place.
It's lights out for the sprint race in Malaysia.
The formation lap is underway at Sepang.
We're just five minutes away from lights out at for the Malaysian MotoGP sprint.
No is the answer!
Reigning champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia snatches pole by just 0.058s on his final lap.
The world championship top two will thus start side-by-side in this weekend's races.
The chequered flag is out, Martin falls at Turn 4 while trying to improve on his provisional pole time. Will he keep P1?
Luca Marini falls at turn 9, which means more yellow flags and cancelled laps.
Meanwhile, fellow Qualifying 1 graduate Bastianini, who sat out the opening minutes, shots to second.
Fabio di Giannantonio falls at the final corner.
The final qualifying run begins.
Order at halfway stage: Martin, Marini, A.Marquez, Bagnaia, Binder, Vinales, Quartararo, Miller, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio, Zarco, Bastianini.
Martin snatches the top spot from Marini by 0.238s on his second flyer, as riders then back off to head for their tyre change.
Marini's time is a new official lap record, but won't last for long...
The first flying lap finishes with Luca Marini on provisional pole from Martin and Alex Marquez.
Lots of riders waiting for a tow on their out-laps...