2023 Sepang Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

11 Nov 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Malaysia MotoGP, 11 November

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race at Sepang, round 18 of 20.

Malaysian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)396 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)385(-11)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)313(-83)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)254(-142)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)198(-198)
6=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)196(-200)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)170(-226)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)165(-231)
9^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)148(-248)
10˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)145(-251)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)129(-267)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)93(-303)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)84(-312)
14=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)81(-315)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-320)
16=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*67(-329)
17=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-342)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)52(-344)
19=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)51(-345)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-356)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-364)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)24(-372)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)12(-384)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-387)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-387)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-388)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-391)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-391)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-393)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie