2023 Sepang Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race at Sepang, round 18 of 20.
|Malaysian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|396
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|385
|(-11)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|313
|(-83)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|254
|(-142)
|5
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|198
|(-198)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|196
|(-200)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|170
|(-226)
|8
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|165
|(-231)
|9
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|148
|(-248)
|10
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|145
|(-251)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|129
|(-267)
|12
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|93
|(-303)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|84
|(-312)
|14
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|81
|(-315)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|76
|(-320)
|16
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|67
|(-329)
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-342)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|52
|(-344)
|19
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|51
|(-345)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|40
|(-356)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-364)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|24
|(-372)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|12
|(-384)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-387)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-387)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-388)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-391)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-391)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-393)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie