Malaysian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 396 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 385 (-11) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 313 (-83) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 254 (-142) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 198 (-198) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 196 (-200) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 170 (-226) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 165 (-231) 9 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 148 (-248) 10 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 145 (-251) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 129 (-267) 12 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 93 (-303) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 84 (-312) 14 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 81 (-315) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-320) 16 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 67 (-329) 17 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-342) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 52 (-344) 19 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 51 (-345) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-356) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-364) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 24 (-372) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 12 (-384) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-387) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-387) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-388) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-391) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-391) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-393)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie