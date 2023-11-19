2023 Qatar MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New 2023 World Championship standings after Sunday's Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 19 of 20.
Francesco Bagnaia will take a 21-point advantage over Jorge Martin into next weekend's Valencia title showdown, where the final 37 points of the season will be available.
|Qatar MotoGP: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|437
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|416
|(-21)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|326
|(-111)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|268
|(-169)
|5
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|204
|(-233)
|6
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|198
|(-239)
|7
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|194
|(-243)
|8
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|192
|(-245)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|167
|(-270)
|10
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|165
|(-272)
|11
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|163
|(-274)
|12
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|134
|(-303)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|93
|(-344)
|14
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|89
|(-348)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|84
|(-353)
|16
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|76
|(-361)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|71
|(-366)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-383)
|19
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|52
|(-385)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|40
|(-397)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-405)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|26
|(-411)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|13
|(-424)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-428)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-428)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-429)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-432)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-432)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-434)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie