2023 Qatar MotoGP: New World Championship standings

19 Nov 2023
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP, 16 November

New 2023 World Championship standings after Sunday's Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 19 of 20.

Francesco Bagnaia will take a 21-point advantage over Jorge Martin into next weekend's Valencia title showdown, where the final 37 points of the season will be available.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)437 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)416(-21)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)326(-111)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)268(-169)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)204(-233)
6=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)198(-239)
7^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)194(-243)
8˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)192(-245)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)167(-270)
10^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)165(-272)
11˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)163(-274)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)134(-303)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-344)
14=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)89(-348)
15=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)84(-353)
16=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-361)
17=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*71(-366)
18=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-383)
19=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)52(-385)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-397)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-405)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)26(-411)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)13(-424)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-428)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-428)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-429)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-432)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-432)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-434)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 