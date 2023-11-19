Francesco Bagnaia will take a 21-point advantage over Jorge Martin into next weekend's Valencia title showdown, where the final 37 points of the season will be available.

Qatar MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 437 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 416 (-21) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 326 (-111) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 268 (-169) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 204 (-233) 6 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 198 (-239) 7 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 194 (-243) 8 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 192 (-245) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 167 (-270) 10 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 165 (-272) 11 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 163 (-274) 12 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 134 (-303) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 93 (-344) 14 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 89 (-348) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 84 (-353) 16 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-361) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 71 (-366) 18 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-383) 19 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 52 (-385) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-397) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-405) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 26 (-411) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 13 (-424) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-428) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-428) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-429) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-432) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-432) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-434)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie