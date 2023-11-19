Fabio Di Giannantonio - 10

Continuing his stunning form of the last few rounds, Di Giannantonio sent another strong message by claiming P2 in the short race. The perfect slingshot heading into the grand prix, Di Giannantonio went one better on Sunday to win his first-ever race in the premier class, after overcoming Francesco Bagnaia.

Francesco Bagnaia - 9

While Bagnaia showed pace good enough to fight for the win throughout practice, the sprint was a let down as he lost his way en route to fifth. Leader for much of the grand prix, Bagnaia couldn’t respond when Di Giannantonio came through, instead making a big mistake when trying to follow him into turn one.

Luca Marini - 8.5

Despite rear tyre trouble four laps into the sprint, Marini secured an impressive podium ahead of Alex Marquez and Bagnaia. The Italian had no such issues in the main race as he instead got stronger as it went on before claiming another podium.

Maverick Vinales - 7.5

Difficulties overtaking cost Vinales a podium as his pace was only slower compared to Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini late on.

Brad Binder - 7

Another very strong weekend for Binder as he claimed fifth in the main race. Strong early pace saw him challenge the top two but he was unable to hold that rhythm.

Alex Marquez - 6.5

After a couple of early attempts at taking the lead in the sprint, Marquez had to settle for fourth as he was outpaced by his team-mate. Marquez backed up his P4 with sixth in the grand prix.

Fabio Quartararo - 7

The Yamaha rider was very strong in the main race. After making a good start, Quartararo picked off several riders ahead of him en route to P7.

Enea Bastianini - 6.5

Winner of the 2022 Qatar grand prix, Bastianini’s poor qualifying stopped him from contending for a podium or even better. Bastianini set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate tour.

Jack Miller - 6

Like many of the riders ahead of him, Miller made steady progress and relegated Martin down to one of his worst results this season. Miller showed good pace although he wasn’t able to stay with Bastianini.

Jorge Martin - 5.5

Struggles throughout practice were corrected just in time as Martin delivered a champion’s drive to win the sprint. But it was back to the reality of his previous struggles in the main race for Martin as he had no grip throughout. A disastrous race saw him finish tenth.

Marc Marquez - 6.5

Marquez was very strong in the opening stages as he battled hard to remain in the top positions. But the Honda lacked the grip and outright pace needed to do so as he slipped back down the field.

Johann Zarco - 5.5

A couple of mistakes put pay to a potential top ten, the last one which saw him clip Marc Marquez on the final lap.

Marco Bezzecchi - 5

Still not the same since his collarbone injury, Bezzecchi had a very quiet Qatar MotoGp as he came across the line in 13th.

Joan Mir - 5

Mir was last of the Honda riders in what was another disastrous performance in the sprint format. Mir responded in the main race with a good recovery ride as he collected two points.

Augusto Fernandez - 5

The final points scorer was Fernandez as he out-performed his more experienced team-mate for the second consecutive race at Lusail.

Franco Morbidelli - 3.5

Unable to showcase the same type of potential as Quartararo, Morbidelli was the first rider to miss out on points.

Raul Fernandez - 3.5

After his strongest Friday since joining MotoGP, Fernandez found it tougher and tougher as the weekend went on, finishing 17th in the grand prix.

Pol Espargaro - 2.5

In what is his penultimate race as a full-time rider, Espargaro was another who had an uneventful grand prix.

Takaaki Nakagami - 2.5

Last of the completed runners, Nakagami’s struggles with the RC213V continued as he found it difficult to find consistent pace.

Aleix Espargaro - 2

Espargaro retired from the race early on as he served his grid penalty for slapping Morbidelli in the head during practice.