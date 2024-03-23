Portimao Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Portuguese Sprint race at Portimao, round 2 of 21.

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Portimao Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)37 
2^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)35(-2)
3˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)29(-8)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)27(-10)
5^5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)19(-18)
6˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)19(-18)
7˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)17(-20)
8˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)13(-24)
9=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*12(-25)
10˅2Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)9(-28)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-31)
12NAJack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)5(-32)
13˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)4(-33)
14˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)3(-34)
15˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)2(-35)
16˅1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1(-36)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

