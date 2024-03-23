Portimao Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Portuguese Sprint race at Portimao, round 2 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|37
|2
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|35
|(-2)
|3
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|29
|(-8)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|27
|(-10)
|5
|^5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|19
|(-18)
|6
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|19
|(-18)
|7
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|17
|(-20)
|8
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|13
|(-24)
|9
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|12
|(-25)
|10
|˅2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|9
|(-28)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-31)
|12
|NA
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|(-32)
|13
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|(-33)
|14
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|3
|(-34)
|15
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|2
|(-35)
|16
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1
|(-36)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie