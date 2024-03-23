Portimao Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 37 2 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 35 (-2) 3 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 29 (-8) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 27 (-10) 5 ^5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 19 (-18) 6 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 19 (-18) 7 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 17 (-20) 8 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 13 (-24) 9 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 12 (-25) 10 ˅2 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 9 (-28) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-31) 12 NA Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 (-32) 13 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 4 (-33) 14 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 3 (-34) 15 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 2 (-35) 16 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1 (-36)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie