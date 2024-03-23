2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 19m 49.636s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.039s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.122s 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +4.155s 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +4.329s 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +4.384s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +5.088s 8 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +6.161s 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.501s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +8.484s 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +9.529s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +10.519s 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +11.458s 14 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +14.035s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +14.853s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +16.049s 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +16.398s 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +24.907s Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF

*Rookie.

Maverick Vinales wins an unpredictable 2024 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race, his first victory for Aprilia.

The Spaniard defied sickness to capitalise on a mistake by race leader Francesco Bagnaia before holding off Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.

Ducati's reigning double champion Bagnaia ran wide at Turn 1 with four laps to go, handing the lead to Vinales and dropping to fourth, where the Italian would remain.

Martin was threatening the Aprilia rider before Bagnaia's scare and a victory pass seemed inevitable. But the Pramac rider ran wide on the penultimate lap, giving Vinales room to escape.

Worse was to follow for Martin when Marquez dived inside on the last lap, forcing the #89 to sit up and yield as the eight-time world champion confirmed his first Gresini Ducati rostrum in second (+1.039s).

Bagnaia salvaged fourth ahead of KTM’s Jack Miller, who led the opening laps.

Miller's team-mate Brad Binder was one of four riders to crash out.

Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini, starting on pole for the first time since 2022, appeared unable to engage his front holeshot device for the start and finished a subdued sixth.

Rookie Pedro Acosta, Vinales' team-mate Aleix Espargaro, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the top ten.

The four Hondas started from the back of the field with Joan Mir emerging as the top RCV in 14th, having been lucky to save a rear wheel slide on the sighting lap.

All of the frontrunners chose the hard front and soft rear tyre.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.