2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|19m 49.636s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.039s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.122s
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+4.155s
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+4.329s
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+4.384s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+5.088s
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+6.161s
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+7.501s
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+8.484s
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+9.529s
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+10.519s
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+11.458s
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+14.035s
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+14.853s
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+16.049s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+16.398s
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+24.907s
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
*Rookie.
Maverick Vinales wins an unpredictable 2024 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race, his first victory for Aprilia.
The Spaniard defied sickness to capitalise on a mistake by race leader Francesco Bagnaia before holding off Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.
Ducati's reigning double champion Bagnaia ran wide at Turn 1 with four laps to go, handing the lead to Vinales and dropping to fourth, where the Italian would remain.
Martin was threatening the Aprilia rider before Bagnaia's scare and a victory pass seemed inevitable. But the Pramac rider ran wide on the penultimate lap, giving Vinales room to escape.
Worse was to follow for Martin when Marquez dived inside on the last lap, forcing the #89 to sit up and yield as the eight-time world champion confirmed his first Gresini Ducati rostrum in second (+1.039s).
Bagnaia salvaged fourth ahead of KTM’s Jack Miller, who led the opening laps.
Miller's team-mate Brad Binder was one of four riders to crash out.
Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini, starting on pole for the first time since 2022, appeared unable to engage his front holeshot device for the start and finished a subdued sixth.
Rookie Pedro Acosta, Vinales' team-mate Aleix Espargaro, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the top ten.
The four Hondas started from the back of the field with Joan Mir emerging as the top RCV in 14th, having been lucky to save a rear wheel slide on the sighting lap.
All of the frontrunners chose the hard front and soft rear tyre.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.