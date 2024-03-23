2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)19m 49.636s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.039s
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.122s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+4.155s
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+4.329s
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+4.384s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+5.088s
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+6.161s
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+7.501s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+8.484s
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+9.529s
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+10.519s
13Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+11.458s
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+14.035s
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+14.853s
16Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+16.049s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+16.398s
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+24.907s
 Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF

*Rookie.

Maverick Vinales wins an unpredictable 2024 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race, his first victory for Aprilia.

The Spaniard defied sickness to capitalise on a mistake by race leader Francesco Bagnaia before holding off Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.

Ducati's reigning double champion Bagnaia ran wide at Turn 1 with four laps to go, handing the lead to Vinales and dropping to fourth, where the Italian would remain.

Martin was threatening the Aprilia rider before Bagnaia's scare and a victory pass seemed inevitable. But the Pramac rider ran wide on the penultimate lap, giving Vinales room to escape.

Worse was to follow for Martin when Marquez dived inside on the last lap, forcing the #89 to sit up and yield as the eight-time world champion confirmed his first Gresini Ducati rostrum in second (+1.039s).

Bagnaia salvaged fourth ahead of KTM’s Jack Miller, who led the opening laps. 

Miller's team-mate Brad Binder was one of four riders to crash out.

Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini, starting on pole for the first time since 2022, appeared unable to engage his front holeshot device for the start and finished a subdued sixth.

Rookie Pedro Acosta, Vinales' team-mate Aleix Espargaro, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the top ten.

The four Hondas started from the back of the field with Joan Mir emerging as the top RCV in 14th, having been lucky to save a rear wheel slide on the sighting lap.

All of the frontrunners chose the hard front and soft rear tyre.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

