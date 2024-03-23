Maverick Vinales wins the Portimao MotoGP sprint after Francesco Bagnaia error

Maverick Vinales has taken victory for the first time in a MotoGP sprint and first time in the racing colours of Aprilia.

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Starting from the head of the grid, Enea Bastianini did not get the start he wanted as he dropped down to fifth.

The Italian came back past Jorge Martin for P4 at turn five, however, Bastianini was again relegated when Marc Marquez came through before the opening lap was complete.

On the defensive to start lap three, Marquez saw Vinales slide down the inside of him a turn three but the eight-time world champion managed to get back through.

At the front, Miller lost the lead as Francesco Bagnaia came through on the run down to turn one.

Miller was then bumped down to third by Marquez as Alex Rins suffered the first crash of the sprint.

Pushing on to try and catch Bagnaia, Marquez made a big mistake at turn five which allowed Vinales to take second place.

Shaping up for a move on Vinales, Marquez instead lost third place on lap six to Martin.

Martin then pumped in the fastest lap of the race which was half a second quicker than race leader Bagnaia.

Comfortably leading, Bagnaia made a huge mistake on lap nine as he ran off circuit at turn one which allowed Vinales, Martin and Marquez to come through.

Losing time to Vinales as the leading trio headed into the final lap, Martin was shoved out of second place when Marquez came through under braking at turn five.

But it was too late for Marquez to catch Vinales as the Aprilia rider secured his first sprint victory in MotoGP.

