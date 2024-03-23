Marco Bezzecchi is next to find improvements, moving from eighth into the top five as most of the riders are now in the pits as we hit the half way mark in FP2.
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Saturday’s MotoGP action begins with the morning practice session at Portimao.
Following his Qatar win Francesco Bagnaia arrives in Portugal for the second round as the early championship leader.
In 2023 the Italian took both the sprint and full race wins from a front row start.
Friday saw Marc Marquez, already fourth overall after a strong Ducati debut, top the first session of the day before Enea Bastianini lead from Jack Miller and Marquez in the afternoon to end the day fastest.
It is a quick moving session, with Marc Marquez moving ahead just seconds later, with his lap taking him from seventh to first!
Another push from Vinales sees him move into p1 in the session - the Aprilia rider has been suffering with stomach issues this weekend.
It is Alex Rins who now sits in second behind his team mate, with Maverick Vinales third.
Acosta is dethroned by Fabio Quartararo! The Yamaha man is now top with just over twenty minutes remaining.
The Marquez brothers are among the first to set lap times with Marc fourth and Alex briefly top before Pedro Acosta moved to the top of the timesheets
FP2 is live! The bikes head out on track for the half an hour session before qualifying in the Algarve.
The track conditions from Friday have all been cleared - the track is much cleaner and the weather air as we head into the first MotoGP session of the day.
Good morning and welcome to coverage of the second day of the Portimao MotoGP. FP2 is due to get underway at 10:10 am UK time.