“Marc Marquez on target to fight for title but Jorge Martin a nightmare for him”

Marc Marquez is “on target” to be a MotoGP championship contender at the midway stage of this season, Simon Crafar believes.

This weekend’s Portuguese MotoGP is the second round of 2024, and Marquez’s second opportunity to race on a Ducati.

He finished P5 and P4 at the season-opener in Qatar to underline potential that did not exist last year, when he was on a Honda.

“Marc is on target. That’s the best way to describe it,” broadcaster Crafar explained from inside the Portimao paddock.

“He has given himself a goal. He’s a very experienced rider, the most experienced in the field at winning championships and races.

“He knows that championships are like wet races.

“Everyone starts with a hiss and a roar, and gets carried away. You lose some contenders to crashes and injuries.

“The way to finish on top is not to do that!

“He didn’t get in a fight [at the end of the Qatar MotoGP], he realised Jorge Martin had more, he brought it home.

“He is on target to fight for the championship.

“At midway, to be one of the few left who can fight for the title.

“That’s his end goal, what he’s aiming at. Stay on the bike, gets results, get points…”

This weekend’s Portimao round represents a new and stiffer challenge because, unlike Qatar, Marquez has not previously tested his Ducati at the circuit.

“The real test is here because it’s the first one where we haven’t tested,” Crafar said.

“If your bike works, you feel comfy on it, here is great to ride around. If you don’t, it’s horrible, it feels dangerous, there are so many places you can crash.

“Pedro Acosta and Marc haven’t ridden their bikes here. It will be interesting how quick they can develop through the weekend.”

The eight-time world champion’s age will make it tougher for him to adjust after 11 years at Honda but Crafar backs Marquez.

“Marc is 31. I found that’s the beginning of the hard stage to adapt to change,” Crafar explained.

“He’s got a new bike, he’s figuring it out.

“In your 20s you are like a sponge. In your 30s you have habits that are hard to change.

“Marc is doing a great job so far. Midway, he will be in the fight!”

Despite Marquez’s early potential on his GP23, the dominance of the GP24 is a major problem for him.

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, last year’s champion and runner-up, won the first grand prix and sprint race respectively this year, riding the developed Ducati.

“People like Jorge Martin are a nightmare for him,” Crafar said about Marquez.

“Bang, Q2! Bang, front row! How do you pass them when you are still trying to set your bike up?

He is adapting. He will find setting and know how to fight the opposition with it. He will get stronger.”

Crafar added that the ‘24 Ducati, in possession of the factory and Pramac duos, is a bike which “hits the sweet spot” of development from the version that Marquez rides.