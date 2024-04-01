New bike “with best corner speed” and new team tipped for Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo could be well-suited to the Aprilia, if he opts to change teams in 2025.

Quartararo is currently considering his options for his MotoGP future.

The Yamaha rider has admitted he is negotiating with rival teams as he debates whether to quit his current project.

Aprilia have been credited with a keen interest.

Ex-racer and now broadcaster Simon Crafar thinks that Aprilia and Quartararo are a good match: “Yes, for all parties, apart from Yamaha!

“Fabio, on the Aprilia? It’s a V4 but it’s the most like the inline4 of the V4s.

“Meaning it has the best corner speed, even better than the inlines now.

“Aprilia have done an amazing job. I’d love to see Fabio win on the Aprilia.

“It’s all hear’say at the moment. Let’s see what he does.

“It’s a tough thing to take, for Yamaha, Fabio leaving. He is a big part of the Yamaha puzzle.”

Remote video URL

Quartararo, at last weekend’s Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, admitted that he is considering all of his options.

Yamaha’s lack of competitiveness last season, and in the early stages of this year, could force his hand.

Crafar thinks that Quartararo might have already made up his mind.

“That’s what I took from the interview,” he said.

“Watching his body language, it seemed like he knew what he was going to do, knew what he wanted.

“I wish him the best of luck, that he gets it.

“Fabio is so hungry. He can win.

“I don’t know if he is going to be patient enough to wait for Yamaha to catch up.

“It has been two years of development. I know it shouldn’t take two years.

“But how long can Fabio wait? He wants to win now.”