New bike “with best corner speed” and new team tipped for Fabio Quartararo

"It has the best corner speed, even better than the inlines now," Fabio Quartararo is told

Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February

Fabio Quartararo could be well-suited to the Aprilia, if he opts to change teams in 2025.

Quartararo is currently considering his options for his MotoGP future.

The Yamaha rider has admitted he is negotiating with rival teams as he debates whether to quit his current project.

Aprilia have been credited with a keen interest.

Ex-racer and now broadcaster Simon Crafar thinks that Aprilia and Quartararo are a good match: “Yes, for all parties, apart from Yamaha!

“Fabio, on the Aprilia? It’s a V4 but it’s the most like the inline4 of the V4s.

“Meaning it has the best corner speed, even better than the inlines now.

“Aprilia have done an amazing job. I’d love to see Fabio win on the Aprilia.

“It’s all hear’say at the moment. Let’s see what he does.

“It’s a tough thing to take, for Yamaha, Fabio leaving. He is a big part of the Yamaha puzzle.”

Quartararo, at last weekend’s Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, admitted that he is considering all of his options.

Yamaha’s lack of competitiveness last season, and in the early stages of this year, could force his hand.

Crafar thinks that Quartararo might have already made up his mind.

“That’s what I took from the interview,” he said.

“Watching his body language, it seemed like he knew what he was going to do, knew what he wanted.

“I wish him the best of luck, that he gets it.

“Fabio is so hungry. He can win.

“I don’t know if he is going to be patient enough to wait for Yamaha to catch up.

“It has been two years of development. I know it shouldn’t take two years.

“But how long can Fabio wait? He wants to win now.”

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
33 mins ago
Kyle Larson scrapes a third-place finish after nearly scraping the wall
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
F1
News
35 mins ago
Helmut Marko hints age will be key factor in picking Max Verstappen teammate
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Martin Truex Jr left seething after a missed opportunity at Richmond Raceway
Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex Jr
NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Contract fears loom despite eye-catching form of MotoGP’s “forgotten man”
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
New reason hinted at which could take Alex Albon to Red Bull
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin sings pit crews praise after ‘team win’ at Richmond Raceway
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Official: F1 owners Liberty Media announce acquisition of MotoGP
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing Reserve and Third Driver with Fabio Quartararo (FRA) MotoGP Motorcycle
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing Reserve and Third Driver…
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Podcast: The rise of Pedro Acosta & Liberty Media's potential takeover
The rise of Pedro Acosta
The rise of Pedro Acosta