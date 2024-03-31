Fabio Quartararo talking to Yamaha rivals: “Money important for everyone, but…”

Fabio Quartararo balances "money" with "a project that I like" to determine 2025 choice

Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Quartararo has offered insight into how he will decide his MotoGP future.

The Yamaha rider is into the final year of his contract and, with his bike’s competitiveness showing little sign of improving any time soon, he is considering his options for 2025.

Aprilia are the team most closely linked to Quartararo, but he has revealed that early talks have taken place up and down the paddock.

“We're talking to everyone about my future,” Quartararo told Sky.

“I think it's interesting to do so.

“It won't be months and months before I make a decision, I will soon make my own path for the future.

“I'm not saying it will arrive soon, but I won't wait that long.”

Crucially, Quartararo determined how he will make his choice.

“Money is an important factor for everyone,” he said.

“But I want a project that I like and allows me to achieve the results I want."

Quartararo won the 2021 MotoGP championship with Yamaha and only missed out on retaining his title at the final round of 2022, although his bike’s competitiveness had begun deteriorating by then.

Last season he endured a miserable campaign.

Concessions mean that Yamaha can fasttrack their improvement but team boss Massimo Meregalli admits that their fortunes won’t change in the short-term.

That means Yamaha face a race against time to convince Quartararo of their 2025 competitiveness, with other teams also in his ear.

Aprilia could offer him a bike which is currently far better than his Yamaha.

KTM, although stacked with options including Pedro Acosta, might have room. Brad Binder is already tied down to them.

Ducati, although the strongest manufacturer, don’t have an obvious landing spot for Quartararo.

Francesco Bagnaia is tied down contractually, Marc Marquez remains an intriguing option to them, and Fermin Aldeguer will also come into the mix.

And it seems unlikely that Quartararo would swap one Japanese struggler for another by moving to Honda.

He retains a reputation as one of MotoGP’s best riders so the chase for his signature could define silly season.

