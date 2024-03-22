Jack Miller buoyant: “Felt shit” after Qatar, podium “realistic” in Portimao

Jack Miller delivered a much-needed reminder of his capabilities with a P2 finish at Friday Practice at the Portuguese MotoGP.

Miller was behind only Enea Bastianini on a hugely positive day for the KTM rider.

At the season-opener in Qatar he endured a dreadful 21st-placed finish, the worst possible start to a season where he must earn his next KTM contract.

Miller said after going second-fastest in Portimao on Friday: “It was a good day, obviously.

“The conditions were not what we expected, with the rain overnight.

“The bike is working well, as it has done all year. It’s nice to show up and have a crack!

“There are areas we can improve on the hard tyre and the soft.

“It’s nice to be through to Q2, that’s the first job done.

“The way I felt this afternoon, when I did the lap times on hard tyres, I was happy.”

Miller had an early crash in Portimao but rebounded confidently.

He was asked if the circuit suits his machine, and said: “The old KTM maybe was more manoeuvrable.

“All the bikes now have gone to the longer wheel base.

“But, our bike does suit it. From Turn 1 to 3, you can pitch the thing sideways and get it to stop on a dimepiece, and follow the white line around the inside, which used to be pretty hard on the Ducati.

“So it’s a track that suits our bike.

“Qatar suited our bike too. I didn’t feel terrible. I just didn’t put it together.”

Miller believes a podium is possible this weekend.

“I think it every week otherwise I wouldn’t show up,” he said.

“But obviously it seems more realistic this week.

“I felt extremely shit after the race in Qatar but that’s a different story.

“We have a great package. We just need the stars to align and we can do a great job.”

Miller went through a rigorous fitness regime before the start of the 2024 MotoGP season but wasn’t able to show off his hard work due to a terrible result in Qatar.

“I worked extremely hard on the offseason, and in the week between Qatar and here, to exhaust every option and to work on myself physically and mentally,” he said.

And he added: “F***** food, I’ve never eaten so much fruit in my life, I am trying everything!”