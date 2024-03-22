2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'40.484s18/18343k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.165s17/17338k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.205s20/22343k
4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.356s17/17341k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.377s21/21339k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.422s18/19340k
7Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.450s15/19338k
8Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.623s14/18341k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.635s11/16334k
10Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.706s15/15339k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.758s20/20341k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.793s16/16338k
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.805s18/19342k
14Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.047s20/20340k
15Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.122s16/19340k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.188s16/17338k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+1.203s18/18339k
18Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.231s13/17341k
19Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.244s14/18340k
20Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.300s12/16339k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.493s15/17338k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.598s12/17335k

*Rookie.

Official Portimao MotoGP records  
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023)  
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023) 

Marc Marquez tops opening practice for the Portuguese MotoGP at a damp and dirty Portimao, following overnight rain.

Even without the slippery track conditions, the lack of any pre-season testing compared to the Qatar opener meant this morning’s session was already hard to predict.

Rookie Pedro Acosta defied his lack of MotoGP experience at the circuit to take over from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo at the head of the timesheets during the middle stages.

Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, home hero Miguel Oliveira, Marc Marquez again and then Maverick Vinales - suffering from “a simple gastroenteritis with very mild symptoms” this morning - put Aprilia ahead.

But it didn’t last long with Qatar runner-up Brad Binder, riding with some new seat aero on the side of his RC16, moving into P1 before Marc Marquez delivered his 1m 40.484s on his final lap.

That time was several seconds off the 1m 38.872s by Aleix Espargaro in last year’s grand prix, with Marquez’s Repsol Honda pole record a 1m 37.226s. 

But the eight-time world champion will surely be satisfied with how his base set-up from Sepang and Qatar, where he finished fourth on his Ducati debut, adapted to a brand new circuit. 

With no further rain forecast, lap times are likely to be significantly faster as the track cleans further this afternoon. 

Nonetheless, Franco Morbidelli - who missed all of pre-season testing after a training accident at Portimao in January - put some demons to rest with fifth place, just ahead of Pramac Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin.

Miller finished the session by entertaining the fans with a big jump over the crest after turn 8.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

 

Read More

Latest News

Moto3
Results
20 mins ago
2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Friday Practice Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
David Alonso, Moto3, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
25 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton “despondent” as W15 woes worsen at F1 Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Alex Albon-Logan Sargeant swap branded “brutal, a public vote of no confidence”
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Red Bull’s set-up “not yet right” as Charles Leclerc’s pace catches attention
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
PICS: Jack Miller gets airtime at the Portimao MotoGP
Jack Miller, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Jack Miller, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta on racing Marc Marquez: ‘Completely awesome, a dream come true’
Pedro
Pedro
Le Mans
News
2 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel back behind the wheel in a Porsche test for 24 Hours of Le Mans
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez fastest as he leads Maverick Vinales in Portimao FP1
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March