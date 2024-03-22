2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Friday Practice Results

2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'40.484s 18/18 343k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.165s 17/17 338k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.205s 20/22 343k 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.356s 17/17 341k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.377s 21/21 339k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.422s 18/19 340k 7 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.450s 15/19 338k 8 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.623s 14/18 341k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.635s 11/16 334k 10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.706s 15/15 339k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.758s 20/20 341k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.793s 16/16 338k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.805s 18/19 342k 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.047s 20/20 340k 15 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.122s 16/19 340k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.188s 16/17 338k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +1.203s 18/18 339k 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.231s 13/17 341k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.244s 14/18 340k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.300s 12/16 339k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.493s 15/17 338k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.598s 12/17 335k

*Rookie.

Official Portimao MotoGP records

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023)

Marc Marquez tops opening practice for the Portuguese MotoGP at a damp and dirty Portimao, following overnight rain.

Even without the slippery track conditions, the lack of any pre-season testing compared to the Qatar opener meant this morning’s session was already hard to predict.

Rookie Pedro Acosta defied his lack of MotoGP experience at the circuit to take over from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo at the head of the timesheets during the middle stages.

Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, home hero Miguel Oliveira, Marc Marquez again and then Maverick Vinales - suffering from “a simple gastroenteritis with very mild symptoms” this morning - put Aprilia ahead.

But it didn’t last long with Qatar runner-up Brad Binder, riding with some new seat aero on the side of his RC16, moving into P1 before Marc Marquez delivered his 1m 40.484s on his final lap.

That time was several seconds off the 1m 38.872s by Aleix Espargaro in last year’s grand prix, with Marquez’s Repsol Honda pole record a 1m 37.226s.

But the eight-time world champion will surely be satisfied with how his base set-up from Sepang and Qatar, where he finished fourth on his Ducati debut, adapted to a brand new circuit.

With no further rain forecast, lap times are likely to be significantly faster as the track cleans further this afternoon.

Nonetheless, Franco Morbidelli - who missed all of pre-season testing after a training accident at Portimao in January - put some demons to rest with fifth place, just ahead of Pramac Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin.

Miller finished the session by entertaining the fans with a big jump over the crest after turn 8.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.