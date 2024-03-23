Marquez swoops through on Martin for second but this one is heading the way of Vinales.
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Sprint race as it happened!
Saturday’s MotoGP action begins with the morning practice session at Portimao.
Following his Qatar win Francesco Bagnaia arrives in Portugal for the second round as the early championship leader.
In 2023 the Italian took both the sprint and full race wins from a front row start.
Friday saw Marc Marquez, already fourth overall after a strong Ducati debut, top the first session of the day before Enea Bastianini lead from Jack Miller and Marquez in the afternoon to end the day fastest.
Vinales has taken his first sprint win for Aprilia ahead of Marc Marquez, Martin, Bagnaia, Miller, Bastianini, Acosta, Espargaro, Quartararo and R. Fernandez.
Vinales still leads from Martin and Marquez. Bagnaia is out of contention.
Huge mistake from Bagnaia as he runs off at turn one and loses three places.
Bagnaia leads by nine tenths and is proving very difficult to catch. There's been a change for third as Martin has come through on Marquez.
Marquez is down to third as he makes a big mistake at turn five. It's Vinales who is now chasing Bagnaia.
We have another rider down and it's expected title contender Brad Binder.
Johann Zarco and Alex Rins have suffered crashes.
Bagnaia leads ahead of Miller to start lap three as Marquez fends off Vinales.
Small contact between Marquez and Vinales as the former moves up to third.
Marc Marquez is up to fourth as he comes through on Enea Bastianini. Great start from the Gresini rider.
Jack Miller leads from Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales.
It's lights out in the MotoGP sprint at Portimao!
The formation lap is underway!
Enea Bastianini starts from pole ahead of Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin.
Good afternoon and welcome back to the Portuguese MotoGP. Coming up at 15:00 UK time is the sprint race.
Vinales splits Bastianini and Martin as he goes second fastest. It's pole for Bastianini as team-mate Bagnaia is bumped down to fourth.
Marc Marquez is only seventh as Bagnaia improved but can't moved up from third.
Enea Bastianini moves into provisional pole ahead of Jorge Martin.
Miller is currently second fastest with Vinales in third. Marc Marquez is back in his garage and set to go out again.
Brad Binder is also down as Francesco Bagnaia sets the first sub 1m 38s lap this weekend.
Marc Marquez is down! It's a first fast crash on the approach to the final corner.