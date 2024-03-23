Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Sprint race as it happened!

Saturday’s MotoGP action begins with the morning practice session at Portimao.

Following his Qatar win Francesco Bagnaia arrives in Portugal for the second round as the early championship leader.

In 2023 the Italian took both the sprint and full race wins from a front row start.

Friday saw Marc Marquez, already fourth overall after a strong Ducati debut, top the first session of the day before Enea Bastianini lead from Jack Miller and Marquez in the afternoon to end the day fastest.