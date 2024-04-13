2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*2'02.243s8/12346k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.171s9/9345k
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.197s9/12344k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.313s5/11343k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.362s8/12340k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.364s5/11347k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.438s9/11343k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.537s9/11344k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.564s8/10345k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.586s5/12344k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.611s4/13345k
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.712s5/11341k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.742s11/12342k
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.820s7/10345k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.060s6/12346k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.079s9/12340k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.142s3/11343k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.260s4/10340k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.360s9/11343k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.499s10/11340k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.002s9/11339k
22Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.026s11/12342k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records 
Best lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2024) 
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2023) 

Rookie Pedro Acosta claims another MotoGP milestone by leading a grand prix session for the first time during Saturday practice at COTA.

The GASGAS Tech3 rider finished final practice 0.171s clear of Ducati's reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who improved from tenth place on his final lap.

Seven-time Austin winner Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) was third, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales again on form in fourth.

Alex Marquez made it two Gresini machines in the top five, with Friday leader Jorge Martin sixth for Pramac Ducati and Aleix Espargaro seventh on the factory RS-GP.

Most riders used medium front and soft rear tyres this morning, which are also the favoured choice for this afternoon’s Sprint race.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including both Red Bull KTMs, Monster Yamahas and Trackhouse Aprilias, plus all four Hondas, will now begin.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11 mins ago
Pedro Acosta ‘is the new name in the mix, good for the championship’
Pedro
Pedro
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales stuns the opposition with lap record, Jorge Martin crashes twice in Q2
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
‘I’m most curious about Marc Marquez’ - American legends talk up Ducati rider’s chances
Marc
Marc

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
KTM confirms wild-cards for Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaro
Dani
Dani
MotoGP
2 hours ago
Americas MotoGP at COTA: Qualifying and sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
Felipe Massa’s judgement on Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Yamaha ‘further behind than we hoped’ as Quartararo, Rins struggle
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April