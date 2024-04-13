2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|2'02.243s
|8/12
|346k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.171s
|9/9
|345k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.197s
|9/12
|344k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.313s
|5/11
|343k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.362s
|8/12
|340k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.364s
|5/11
|347k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.438s
|9/11
|343k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.537s
|9/11
|344k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.564s
|8/10
|345k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.586s
|5/12
|344k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.611s
|4/13
|345k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.712s
|5/11
|341k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.742s
|11/12
|342k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.820s
|7/10
|345k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.060s
|6/12
|346k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.079s
|9/12
|340k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.142s
|3/11
|343k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.260s
|4/10
|340k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.360s
|9/11
|343k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.499s
|10/11
|340k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.002s
|9/11
|339k
|22
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.026s
|11/12
|342k
*Rookie.
Official COTA MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2023)
Rookie Pedro Acosta claims another MotoGP milestone by leading a grand prix session for the first time during Saturday practice at COTA.
The GASGAS Tech3 rider finished final practice 0.171s clear of Ducati's reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who improved from tenth place on his final lap.
Seven-time Austin winner Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) was third, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales again on form in fourth.
Alex Marquez made it two Gresini machines in the top five, with Friday leader Jorge Martin sixth for Pramac Ducati and Aleix Espargaro seventh on the factory RS-GP.
Most riders used medium front and soft rear tyres this morning, which are also the favoured choice for this afternoon’s Sprint race.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including both Red Bull KTMs, Monster Yamahas and Trackhouse Aprilias, plus all four Hondas, will now begin.
The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.