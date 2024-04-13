2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 2'02.243s 8/12 346k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.171s 9/9 345k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.197s 9/12 344k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.313s 5/11 343k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.362s 8/12 340k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.364s 5/11 347k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.438s 9/11 343k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.537s 9/11 344k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.564s 8/10 345k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.586s 5/12 344k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.611s 4/13 345k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.712s 5/11 341k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.742s 11/12 342k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.820s 7/10 345k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.060s 6/12 346k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.079s 9/12 340k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.142s 3/11 343k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.260s 4/10 340k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.360s 9/11 343k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.499s 10/11 340k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.002s 9/11 339k 22 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.026s 11/12 342k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2023)

Rookie Pedro Acosta claims another MotoGP milestone by leading a grand prix session for the first time during Saturday practice at COTA.

The GASGAS Tech3 rider finished final practice 0.171s clear of Ducati's reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who improved from tenth place on his final lap.

Seven-time Austin winner Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) was third, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales again on form in fourth.

Alex Marquez made it two Gresini machines in the top five, with Friday leader Jorge Martin sixth for Pramac Ducati and Aleix Espargaro seventh on the factory RS-GP.

Most riders used medium front and soft rear tyres this morning, which are also the favoured choice for this afternoon’s Sprint race.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including both Red Bull KTMs, Monster Yamahas and Trackhouse Aprilias, plus all four Hondas, will now begin.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.